Brazil play against Chile at the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Brazil and Chile meet in a game for the Matchday 17 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro on March 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team is not afraid of the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

This game is easy for Brazil as they just have to play and if they want they can win to prevent a relatively strong rival like Chile from playing in Qatar 2022. Getting a rival like the Chileans out of the way would be a good idea for Brazil.

Chile had serious offensive problems during the early games of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers as they were unable to win their first qualifiers game until matchday 3 after suffering two losses.

Brazil probable lineup

Brazil does not have to risk their best player for this game, but at the same time Brazil is unlikely to play with a secondary team. But this game also offers a perfect opportunity for the squad to use a different offensive format.

Tite, Brazil's head coach, will not have Gabriel Jesus available, again, this time because the player was recovering from an injury and Tite saw that it was not necessary to call him up to play with the national squad.

This is the likely Brazil’s lineup for this game: Alisson (GK), Danilo (DF), T. Silva (DF), Marquinhos (DF), Telles (DF), Paqueta (MF), Casemiro (MF), Coutinho (MF), Vinicius Jr (FW), Richarlison (FW), Neymar (FW).

Chile probable lineup

Chile must risk all their talent to win this game, the team needs the three points to climb positions in the standings since they have 19 points in the 6th spot and Colombia are one spot lower with 17 points. It is a scenario where a defeat against Brazil could take Chile out of the Qatar 2022 road.

Chile's defense has allowed 20 goals during the qualifiers, but on matchday 9 the team played against Brazil and despite Chile losing that game the Chilean defense allowed only one goal for Brazil in the 64th minute.

This is the likely Chile’s lineup for this game: Bravo (GK), Kuscevic (DF), Medel (DF), Maripan (DF), Isla (DF), Aranguiz (MF), Vidal (MF), Pulgar (MF), Suazo (MF), Vargas (FW), Sanchez (FW)

