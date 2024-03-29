Brentford and Manchester United, both vying for crucial points, are set to clash on Matchday 30 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. This overview provides comprehensive details about the match, including its location, as well as various options for watching it on TV or through live streaming platforms available in your region.

[Watch Brentford vs Manchester United live in the USA on Peacock]

This is a highly anticipated duel slated for Matchday 30 of the Premier League. Two teams are set to compete, both in need of points for different reasons. On one side, we have Manchester United, currently battling for qualification positions in international cups.

While securing a spot in the Champions League seems challenging, trailing 9 points behind Aston Villa, the last qualifying team, they must defend their place in the Europa League. Their opponents, Brentford, with 26 points, are only 5 points clear of the relegation zone, emphasizing the importance of this match for them as well.

Brentford vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 30)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 30)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 30)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 30)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 30)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 30)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Brentford vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, RTL+, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC