Brighton will receive Chelsea for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Premier League Matchday 34

Brighton face off against Chelsea in Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Prepare yourself for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore the various avenues to experience every thrilling moment, whether it’s via televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services accessible in your country.

There is little time remaining until the conclusion of the Premier League season. Specifically, the remaining fixtures from Matchday 34 will be played throughout the week, followed by the final matches on Matchday 38. Despite this, the competition remains highly exciting with much yet to be determined.

One aspect still up for grabs is qualification for international cups. Chelsea currently hold 57 points, but with a goal difference inferior to that of Newcastle, they must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Brighton aim to conclude the tournament with the highest possible placement.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (May 16)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 16)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (May 16)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 16)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Brighton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport Mix

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Italy: Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC