Brighton face off against Chelsea in Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Prepare yourself for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore the various avenues to experience every thrilling moment, whether it’s via televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services accessible in your country.
[Watch Brighton vs Chelsea live in the USA on Peacock]
There is little time remaining until the conclusion of the Premier League season. Specifically, the remaining fixtures from Matchday 34 will be played throughout the week, followed by the final matches on Matchday 38. Despite this, the competition remains highly exciting with much yet to be determined.
One aspect still up for grabs is qualification for international cups. Chelsea currently hold 57 points, but with a goal difference inferior to that of Newcastle, they must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Brighton aim to conclude the tournament with the highest possible placement.
Brighton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (May 16)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (May 16)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (May 16)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (May 16)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (May 16)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Brighton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport Mix
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Italy: Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Max, NOW TV
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC