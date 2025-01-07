The Dallas Cowboys are already focused on the 2025 NFL season. After a disappointing campaign, one of the team’s biggest stars has stepped in to help Jerry Jones recruit a top-tier wide receiver to support Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones has faced huge criticism for his controversial decisions. The Cowboys’ recent seasons have been rocky, with repeated failures keeping fans frustrated and demanding major changes.

Following the underwhelming 2024 season, fans are eager for significant roster upgrades. Despite a strong lineup, the team needs key signings to meet the high expectations of their supporters.

Micah Parsons makes a bold pitch for a star wide receiver to aid Dak Prescott

The Cowboys, despite their talent-packed roster, have struggled to become the dominant force expected of them. Fans are growing increasingly impatient, often placing the blame squarely on Jerry Jones for the team’s ongoing disappointments.

With the 2024 season behind them, the Cowboys’ front office is already strategizing for the next campaign. Players are now stepping up to assist in bringing in top talent for a successful 2025.

Micah Parsons, poised for a long-term future in Dallas despite not yet signing an extension, recognizes the need for more playmakers around Dak Prescott. He’s identified a key target for 2025: Tyreek Hill.

As Tyreek Hill has expressed a desire to leave the Miami Dolphins, several teams have shown interest. Parsons personally reached out, inviting Hill to join the Cowboys and aim for success in 2025.

Micah Parsons, defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys

“@Cheetah we can be the fastest duo in the league!!! we also don’t have stats income taxes!” Parsons wrote on X. Hill has not given an answer to Parson’s proposal yet.

Could the Cowboys land Tyreek Hill?

Hill has two years remaining on his Dolphins contract, but his desire to leave opens the door for potential trades. Miami must find a trade partner, as releasing him would be detrimental to their salary cap.

The Cowboys’ wide receiver corps struggled this year, with CeeDee Lamb needing a strong counterpart. Trading for Tyreek Hill could be the game-changing move Dallas needs to elevate their offense.

