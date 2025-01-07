Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will travel to Honduras to face C.D. Olimpia on February 8th at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, confirmed San Pedro Sula’s mayor, Roberto Contreras. It will be their third preseason match.

“We’re going to have a great sporting spectacle at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano. Buy your tickets now… The city of San Pedro Sula welcomes Leo Messi and Inter Miami to play against Olimpia,” the mayor wrote on a social media post.

Contreras explained that the reason the match will be held in San Pedro Sula instead of the country’s capital, Tegucigalpa, is due to the international airport and the security measures implemented at the stadium to properly receive Inter Miami in Honduras.

Previously, Miami confirmed that they are going to open their preseason against Mexican giants Club America at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18th. Then, after travelling to Honduras, the team will face Orlando City SC on February 14th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Lionel Messi

This year, Miami’s pre-season calendar is far less crowded than the previous season, in which the team visited four countries, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, China, and Japan, as well as playing in the United States.

Messi and Miami are preparing for a big year

Miami is coming from their most successful season in history, clinching the Supporters’ Shield and shattered the MLS single-season points record by amassing 74 points. Meanwhile, Messi was crowned the Landon Donovan MLS MVP after leading the league with an impressive 36 goal contributions.

However, they fell short of their aspirations of winning the MLS Cup for the first time. They will have another opportunity this year, but they are also competing in important international tournaments such as Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Leagues Cup.

Javier Mascherano will coach Inter Miami in 2025 (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami the team will play their first competitive match of the year on February 18th against Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the Concacaf Champions League. Then, they will start their MLS journey hosting New York City FC at Chase Stadium on February 22nd.

After Tata Martino’s resignation as head coach, Javier Mascherano will lead the team in a new era. However, The Herons and Messi have lost key players such as Leo Campana and Diego Gomez.

In that sense, Mascherano is looking for new talent to bring, and they have reportedly secured Celta Vigo’s Tadeo Allende to join Messi and Suarez in the team’s frontlines. Apart from that, there’s a lot of speculation surrounding the potential arrival of Neymar, with the Brazilian star teasing a reunion with his former Barcelona teammates.