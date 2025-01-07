The speculation surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler‘s potential departure from the franchise continues to intensify. While reports suggest the Heat have yet to receive compelling trade offers for Butler, the organization is weighing the possibility of retaining him for the remainder of the NBA regular season.

Among the interested teams, the Phoenix Suns have emerged as a strong contender. However, Butler appears to be taking a patient approach regarding his future in the NBA. Beyond basketball, he is already making plans for life after his playing days. In an interview with The Washington Post, Butler’s business partner, Britt Berg, shed light on the star’s post-retirement ambitions.

“My one and only job is to make sure Jimmy has something to do when he retires,” Berg explained. For Butler, that passion is coffee—specifically South American coffee, which he deeply appreciates. “I’m biased because I think I’m Brazilian,” Butler shared, underscoring his strong connection to Brazil’s culture.

Butler’s love for coffee and Brazil

Butler’s fascination with coffee began during his visits to South America, particularly Brazil, a country he holds dear. His appreciation for Brazilian culture is evident in his personal and professional life. “If you ask me what the best pizza is, I mean, I’ve had pizza in Brazil once. That’s the best. I’m that guy,” Butler said.

Butler’s connection to Brazil extends beyond coffee. “I base everything around [soccer],” he continued. “My favorite [soccer] country is Brazil, and my favorite player, Neymar, is Brazilian. If it were up to me, I’d make our [store] sign the same colors as the Brazilian flag.“

This coffee passion has inspired Butler to establish his own brand, Big Face Coffee, which he envisions as a global enterprise. “We want to build a lasting global brand, not something that’s just here for a moment,” Berg explained.

Butler echoed this sentiment, saying, “As this coffee life takes off, I’m going to be in here daily making coffee. Enjoying the vibes and letting everybody see and know that it’s not a gimmick. This is my passion, and it’s going to be my passion even when I’m done playing.“

Trade possibilities: Suns and Warriors in the mix

While rumors link Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat‘s demands for a trade remain high. Miami is reportedly unwilling to trade Butler unless they receive a player who fits seamlessly into Erik Spoelstra’s plans and contributes effectively to the team’s performance.

The Phoenix Suns, however, appear to be the most likely destination for Butler. A potential trade involving Bradley Beal heading to Miami could pave the way for Butler to join Kevin Durant’s squad. For such a move to materialize, the Suns would need to present an offer that aligns with the Heat’s financial and roster-building strategies.

The coming weeks could prove pivotal for Butler’s future in the NBA. If a trade fails to materialize, the Heat star may choose to shift his focus entirely to his burgeoning coffee empire.