Cameroon and Algeria will face each other for their first leg of their 2022 African World Cup Qualifiers Third Round match. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

Algeria won Group A with no defeats, four wins and two draws. Meanwhile, Cameroon had to fight harder to win Group B with 15 points of 18 possible after winning over Ivory Coast in their final Group D match.

After hosting the AFCON, in which they finished as second runners-up, Rigobert Song's men will try to qualify for another World Cup, having a streak of four consecutive appearances, a record in the continent.

Cameroon vs Algeria: Date

The national teams of Cameroon and Algeria will face each other on Friday, March 25 at the Limbe Stadium. Cameroon are seeking to reach the World Cup finals for the eighth time in their history, while Algeria go in search of their fifth appearance at this level.

Cameroon vs Algeria: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Cameroon vs Algeria

The African 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs match between the national teams of Cameroon and Algeria to be played Friday, March 25, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.