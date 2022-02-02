Cameroon and Egypt face each other on Thursday at the Paul Biya Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Cameroon will come against Egypt at the Paul Biya Stadium in Olembé on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM (ET) in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Semi-Finals. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this decisive AFCON soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 28th overall meeting. No surprises here as Egypt are firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 15 occasions so far; Cameroon have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and an equal number of six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 5, 2017, when The Indomitable Lions snatched a surprising and late 2-1 win in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time in five years, this time at the 2021 AFCON.

Cameroon vs Egypt: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé

Cameroon vs Egypt: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Cameroon vs Egypt: Storylines

Cameroon have had to beat Comoros 2-1, and Gambia 2-0 to get to the Africa Cup of Nations Semi-Finals. Earlier, Vincent Aboubakar's players finished on top of Group A with seven points in three Group Stage matches.

Meanwhile, Egypt set up a meeting with the five-time AFCON winners after overcoming Ivory Coast 1-0, as well as Morocco 2-1 in the Playoffs. The Pharaohs ended up second in Group D with six points won in three games during the Group Stage.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 12, 1983, and it ended in an unexpected 2-0 win for Cameroon in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will face Senegal in the Grand Final.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cameroon vs Egypt in the U.S.

Cameroon vs Egypt: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Cameroon. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites to go through to meet Senegal, and thus, they have given them +110 odds. Egypt, meanwhile, have +300 odds to cause an upset and book their spot in the Final, while a tie would result in a +170 payout.

FanDuel Cameroon +110 Tie +170 Egypt +300

