Can Barcelona afford that? This is how much the Cules will have to spend to get Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world. In 2020 and 2021, FIFA selected him as the best player in the world and awarded him “The Best” award. And with Bayern Munich, he won every possible title, including the Champions League.

The Polish arrived at the German club in 2014 and his current contract expires on June 30, 2023. In Bayern, he won 18 titles, but after 9 years, it seems that Lewandowski does not wish to remain at the club.

“New deal in summer or Robert Lewandowski will be prepared to leave Bayern immediately, even if his current contract expires in 2023. The situation has not changed and there are still no talks between the club and agents. It’s up to Bayern, now”, said Fabrizio Romano at the beginning of the rumors.

The main reason why Bayern will not renew Lewandowski’s contract is because of the striker's age. The Polish is 33 years old, and according to ‘Kicker’, the club rejects the possibility of renewal for more than two years as well as a salary increase. At Bayern, it is customary not to renew contracts with players over the age of 30 for more than two years.

Furthermore, having made great seasons and being one of the best players in the world, made several clubs want to sign Lewandowski. Rumors began to connect him with Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. However, the Citizens reportedly agreed to a contract to sign Erling Haaland, and Real Madrid do not seem to be interested anymore. Everything seems to indicate that the main team interested in signing the player are Barcelona.

How much will Lewandowski cost Barcelona?

As Bayern Munich decided not to renew the striker's contract, it set a market value for him. Bayern Munich would allow Robert Lewandowski to leave at the end of this season for 40 million euros, according to reports in 'Kicker' magazine. In this sense, according to Transfermarkt, the Polish has a market value of 50,000,000 euros.

The problem for Joan Laporta in signing Lewandowski is that he has not yet found the necessary financing to undertake a major operation. On the other hand, the wage bill remains a problem. And to lower it, Barcelona need to sell players like Coutinho, Pjanic, Umtiti, and Griezmann (although he plays for Atletico Madrid, Barça pays his amortization) or Trincao.

According to Marca, Lewandowski is the highest-paid player in the Bundesliga and the highest-paid player at Bayern Munich. The striker earns 23,000,000 euros per season.