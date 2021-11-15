Canada and Mexico face off on Tuesday, November 16, on Matchday 8 of the Final Round of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022 continues its course and Matchday 8 will bring us a must-watch between two of the strongest sides on the region. Canada take on Mexico at Commonwealth Stadium aiming to extend their fantastic run in the tournament. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Following a fantastic start to their campaign, the Canucks have yet to lose a game in the competition. John Herdman's men now face a challenging task, which they hope to overcome successfuly.

El Tri, meanwhile, need to bounce back from a disappointing return to action. Gerardo Martino's men were in control of the standings until Matchday 7, so now they'll make the trip to Edmonton with work to do.

Canada vs Mexico: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

Canada vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Canada vs Mexico: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Canada grabbed their second win in a row when they claimed a massive home win over Costa Rica on Friday. Herdman's team is on pace for a World Cup berth and, after going unbeaten in its first seven matches, it will try to prove itself against a Concacaf power.

Mexico, however, have recently suffered a major blow when they lost to the USMNT again. Not only their rivals beat them for the third time this year, but they also ended their undefeated streak while overtaking them atop the standings. Will El Tri bounce back in Edmonton?

This will be the 22nd meeting between these teams in a World Cup Qualifier. Mexico have the edge with 12 triumphs, while Canada have emerged victorious just once, and they drew on eight occasions.

Canada vs Mexico: Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

After seven rounds of play, Mexico are tied with the USA at 14 points but goal difference favors the Stars and Stripes. Canada, meanwhile, are chasing them really closely from third place with 13 points.

How to watch or live stream Canada vs Mexico in the US

The game to be played between Canada and Mexico on Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and Paramount+.

Canada vs Mexico: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have revealed their predictions. FanDuel sees Mexico as slight favorites to take the win with +150 odds, while Canada have +190 to produce an upset, and a tie would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Canada +190 Tie +210 Mexico +150

* Odds via FanDuel.