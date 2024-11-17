Where to watch Norway vs Kazakhstan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Norway and Kazakhstan will face each otherin League B’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can find full viewing information, including channel listings and streaming options, to catch the game live.
[Watch Norway vs Kazakhstan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Norway head into the final match day with a solid opportunity to secure promotion to League A, needing a win at home against Kazakhstan and hoping Austria stumbles. Both Norway and Austria sit on 10 points, though Austria hold a significant goal-difference edge (+9 to Norway’s +3).
With Kazakhstan already relegated, the Norwegians are poised to take advantage, but they’ll need to deliver a convincing performance to ensure top spot if Austria slips up. Haaland and company are set for a crucial showdown, with Kazakhstan determined to finish their campaign on a high note despite their early exit.
When will the Norway vs Kazakhstan match be played?
Norway take on Kazakhstan in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).
Aslan Darabayev of Kazakhstan – IMAGO / GEPA pictures
Norway vs Kazakhstan: Time by State in the USA
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM
How to watch Norway vs Kazakhstan in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Norway and Kazakhstan live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FOX Soccer Plus, ViX.