Where to watch Norway vs Kazakhstan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Norway face Kazakhstan in League B's Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

[Watch Norway vs Kazakhstan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Norway head into the final match day with a solid opportunity to secure promotion to League A, needing a win at home against Kazakhstan and hoping Austria stumbles. Both Norway and Austria sit on 10 points, though Austria hold a significant goal-difference edge (+9 to Norway’s +3).

With Kazakhstan already relegated, the Norwegians are poised to take advantage, but they’ll need to deliver a convincing performance to ensure top spot if Austria slips up. Haaland and company are set for a crucial showdown, with Kazakhstan determined to finish their campaign on a high note despite their early exit.

When will the Norway vs Kazakhstan match be played?

Norway take on Kazakhstan in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Aslan Darabayev of Kazakhstan – IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Norway vs Kazakhstan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Norway vs Kazakhstan in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Norway and Kazakhstan live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FOX Soccer Plus, ViX.