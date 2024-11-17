Where to watch England vs Ireland live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

England will face Ireland in League B's Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

[Watch England vs Ireland online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

England heads into their next matchup with momentum after a crucial win over Greece, leveling the points tally and delivering a statement victory. Now in control of their own fate, England only needs a win to secure promotion.

Their opponents, Ireland, present a favorable challenge—not only have Ireland already locked in a third-place finish, but they also have nothing to play for but pride. While this may seem to tilt the odds in England’s favor, Ireland could see this as a prime opportunity to test themselves against a top competitor and spoil England’s direct promotion hopes.

When will the England vs Ireland match be played?

England will host Ireland in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Ireland’s Evan Ferguson – IMAGO / Inpho Photography

England vs Ireland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch England vs Ireland in the USA

The 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League match between England and Ireland is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.

To access the game, you must subscribe to ViX Premium (with a 7-day free trial) through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include Tubi and Fubo.