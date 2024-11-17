Where to watch England vs Ireland live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

England are set to take on Ireland in League B’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can find full viewing information, including channel listings and streaming options, to catch the game live.
England heads into their next matchup with momentum after a crucial win over Greece, leveling the points tally and delivering a statement victory. Now in control of their own fate, England only needs a win to secure promotion.
Their opponents, Ireland, present a favorable challenge—not only have Ireland already locked in a third-place finish, but they also have nothing to play for but pride. While this may seem to tilt the odds in England’s favor, Ireland could see this as a prime opportunity to test themselves against a top competitor and spoil England’s direct promotion hopes.
When will the England vs Ireland match be played?
England will host Ireland in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).
Ireland’s Evan Ferguson – IMAGO / Inpho Photography
England vs Ireland: Time by State in the USA
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM
How to watch England vs Ireland in the USA
The 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League match between England and Ireland is available for free streaming in the USA on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial.
To access the game, you must subscribe to ViX Premium (with a 7-day free trial) through Amazon Prime Video. Other streaming options include Tubi and Fubo.