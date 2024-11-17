NCAAF News: Cade Klubnik inspired by two Super Bowl champs in clutch 50-yard rush TD to save Clemson

Cade Klubnik, the hero for the Clemson Tigers, opened up about the players who motivate him in critical moments like his game-winning 50-yard touchdown run against Pitt. Klubnik named two champions—one still active and one retired—as his key sources of inspiration.

The Clemson Tigers were on the brink in the 4th quarter against Pittsburgh, trailing by three points, when Cade Klubnik pulled off a game-saving 50-yard rushing touchdown to avoid overtime. After that clutch play, Klubnik revealed the source of his inspiration in those high-pressure moments.

Klubnik was all smiles after Clemson’s 24-20 victory over Pitt. During the post-game press conference, when asked about his confidence, he shared, “Especially in those kinds of scenarios, I love watching guys like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Tom Brady.”

Klubnik explained that he draws inspiration from how these elite quarterbacks handle challenging situations. He praised their ability to “dissect the game” during crucial two-minute drives. “Getting that first positive play, scoring a quick touchdown, making a big play—that’s what it takes,” Klubnik said. “I love watching how they break it down.”

Now boasting 2,563 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season, Klubnik believes that if legends like Mahomes, Brady, and Allen can pull off game-winning drives, he and his teammates can do it too. “I just think about those guys and remind myself that it’s possible. If they can do it at the next level, so can we,” he added.

Klubnik’s Performance Against Pitt

The Week 12 matchup was anything but easy for Klubnik and the Tigers. While he threw for two touchdowns, he was also sacked five times—the most he’s faced in a game this season—thanks to Pitt’s relentless defense. Despite the pressure, Klubnik finished with 288 passing yards, 41 rushing yards, completing 27 of 41 passes, and a 140.9 passer rating.

What’s Next for Clemson?

Clemson returns home riding the momentum of back-to-back road wins. They will face The Citadel on November 23, followed by their regular-season finale against South Carolina in the Palmetto Bowl on November 30.