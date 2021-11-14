Canada and Mexico will face each other for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this match.

Canada will face Mexico on Tuesday for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in a crucial match for both teams. The home side and the visitors are only apart by one point in the standings.

Les Rouges are third in the table, with 13 points, but they will try to change that. John Herdman’s team are unbeaten in five games. They defeated Costa Rica 1-0 with a goal from Jonathan David in the second half.

Meanwhile, Mexico are coming to this match after losing 2-0 against the United States, their third defeat against their biggest rival this year. While they have the same 14 points, they need to recover fast to try to win the top again.

Canada’s probable starting eleven

While they struggled a little bit against Costa Rica, Canada have found their more consistent lineup in the qualifiers. So, it’s unlikely that John Herdman will change it for this important match against Mexico.

So, Canada's possible starting lineup against Mexico could be: Borjan; Laryea, Vitoria, Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kaye, Millar; David, Davies.

Mexico’s possible lineup

Central defender Nestor Araujo will come back to the squad after missing the last game due to a suspension. Meanwhile, Hector Moreno won’t be available due to an injury, which made him return to his club Monterrey.

This could be the Mexico starting eleven against Canada: Ochoa; L Rodriguez, Araujo, Vasquez, Gallardo; C Rodriguez, Alvarez, Herrera; Corona, Jimenez, Lozano.