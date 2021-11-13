Nearly a month later, the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022 resumed with an eventful Matchday 7 that was headlined by the derby between the USA and Mexico. Take a look at the results and standings of the tournament.
The United States Men's National Team have upset their lifelong rivals again as Christian Pulisic had an epic comeback, putting his side in front shortly before the final whistle. Later, Weston McKennie extended the advantage.
The seventh round of The Ocho got underway when Panama took on Honduras in what has turned out to be a hard-fought, massive win for Thomas Christiansen's men. However, Canada protected their spot by beating Costa Rica at home, while El Salvador snatched a dramatic point to Jamaica.
Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Matchday 7 Results
Honduras 2-3 Panama
Canada 1-0 Costa Rica
USA 2-0 Mexico
El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica
Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Next Round Games
Jamaica vs USA
Costa Rica vs Honduras
Panama vs El Salvador
Canada vs Mexico
Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Standings
A massive triumph for the USA now sees them atop the standings, overtaking Mexico due to goal difference. Canada remain within touching distance of them, while Panama are still on pace for a top four finish.