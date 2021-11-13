The Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers returned with a packed Matchday 7 headlined by the USMNT's massive win over rivals Mexico. Here, take a look at all the results and how things stand on the road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Nearly a month later, the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022 resumed with an eventful Matchday 7 that was headlined by the derby between the USA and Mexico. Take a look at the results and standings of the tournament.

The United States Men's National Team have upset their lifelong rivals again as Christian Pulisic had an epic comeback, putting his side in front shortly before the final whistle. Later, Weston McKennie extended the advantage.

The seventh round of The Ocho got underway when Panama took on Honduras in what has turned out to be a hard-fought, massive win for Thomas Christiansen's men. However, Canada protected their spot by beating Costa Rica at home, while El Salvador snatched a dramatic point to Jamaica.

Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Matchday 7 Results

Honduras 2-3 Panama

Canada 1-0 Costa Rica

USA 2-0 Mexico

El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica

Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Next Round Games

Jamaica vs USA

Costa Rica vs Honduras

Panama vs El Salvador

Canada vs Mexico

Concacaf Final Round of the 2022 World Cup Qualification: Standings

A massive triumph for the USA now sees them atop the standings, overtaking Mexico due to goal difference. Canada remain within touching distance of them, while Panama are still on pace for a top four finish.