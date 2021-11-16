Canada will host Mexico today at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton in a match for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Canada and Mexico will face each other today at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton in an exciting match for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

Canada will be facing the opportunity of climbing to second place in the Concacaf Final Round standings. The national team led by Alphonso Davies on the pitch come from a 1-0 win over Costa Rica that put them only one point behind second-placed Mexico.

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side suffered a new defeat to the United States this year and lost the lead of the table. Now, Mexico stand second with 14 points, while Canada are third with 13. The USMNT are also with 14 points and lead the standings thanks to the goal-difference rule.

Canada vs Mexico: Time of the Game

Argentina: 11.05 PM

Brazil: 11.05 PM

Canada: 9.05 PM (ET)

Colombia: 9.05 PM

Jamaica: 9.05 PM

Mexico: 8.05 PM

Panama: 9.05 PM

US: 9.05 PM (ET)

Canada vs Mexico: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Pacific, OneSoccer, Sportsnet East

Colombia: Star+

International: Bet365

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: Blim TV, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo

Panama: Flow Sports App, Viva, Flowsports.co

US: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+