Canada will host Uruguay in Bratislava for a 2022 International friendly. Find out how to watch or live stream free this international game in your country.

Canada and Uruguay will play against each other at the National football stadium in the city of Bratislava, in Slovakia for a International friendly matchup. Both teams want to be on point for the Qatar 2022 World Cup debut, that's why this last game is crucial for the two teams. If you are in the US, tune in to watch this game on fuboTV (Free Trial), whereas for Canada, fuboTV Canada will broadcast the friendly soccer game.

Canada want to make sure their 36-year return to a World Cup tournament will be remembered. With key players such as Alphonso Davies alongside a well-engined Canadian machine, the team managed by John Herdman wants to make their a win for the last game prior to their debut in Qatar.

On the other side, Uruguay was one of the last South American national teams to qualify to the World Cup in Qatar. However, the team managed by Diego Alonso wants to prove that the Uruguayans are capable of being a protagonist in Qatar. But with Ronald Araujo out of the picture, the coach will have to move around players to find the right replacement.

Canada vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bahamas: 12:00 PM

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Barbados: 12:00 PM

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Brunei: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 6:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Fiji: 4:00 AM (Wednesday)

France: 6:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Guyana: 12:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Malta: 6:00 PM

Mauritius: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Pakistan: 9:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (Wednesday)

Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 1:00 PM

Zambia: 6:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM

Canada vs Uruguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

United States: fuboTV (Free Trial), FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports