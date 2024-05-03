The bout between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia will take place soon 2024. To keep you informed about all the details prior to the fight, here we'll reveal the earnings the fighters will accrue for this match.

The upcoming showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is poised to be one of the most significant boxing events of 2024. As anticipation builds leading up to the opening bell, fans are eager to glean insight into every facet of the bout, including the financial stakes for the fighters.

Both Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are expected to earn substantial sums for their participation in this highly-anticipated clash. While specific figures have not been officially disclosed, industry insiders speculate that the purses for this bout will be among the most lucrative in recent boxing history.

The financial aspect of this bout adds an extra layer of intrigue to an already compelling matchup. Fans and pundits alike eagerly await further details regarding the fighters’ earnings, as it underscores the magnitude of this event. Of course, the purse is expected to be very large, but how much money are we talking about?

How much will Canelo Alvarez earn from the fight?

Despite having participated in numerous high-profile fights with substantial purses throughout his career, the upcoming bout presents a unique opportunity for the Mexican fighter to potentially surpass all previous earnings.

Canelo Alvarez is anticipated to command a staggering sum of approximately 35 million for his role in this particular fight. However, this didn’t surpass the proceeds from his fight against Jermall Charlo (50 million) and the first against Golovkin, in which he raised 40 million, but without a doubt it is one of his most lucrative fights.

Jaime Munguia – IMAGO / Hoganphotos

How much will Jaime Munguia earn from the fight?

It is not surprising that Jaime Munguia will win a much smaller prize than the man from Guadalajara. The numbers are not entirely clear, but he would surpass all the awards won in his career up to this point.

The real number has not been revealed, but it is estimated that it could be between 3 and 10 million. In any case, according to Munguia he stated: “I don’t come for the purse, but for the opportunity of the big fight. I do not look at that. Thank God, in my past fights I have done very well.”