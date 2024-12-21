David Benavidez breaks silence on his true issue with Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez, the former super middleweight champion, has officially decided to make the leap to the 175-pound division, leaving behind years of frustration in his pursuit of a fight against Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Benavidez spent years pushing for a clash with Alvarez, even earning the position of mandatory challenger for the WBC title. However, the undisputed 168-pound champion showed little interest in the matchup, leading to growing disappointment for Benavidez.

“It’s not even about him; I don’t care what he does, but he was kind of blocking my chance at greatness, going up against the four titles,” Benavidez said in an interview with Miami’s WQAM. “I know a lot of people do that in boxing—that’s not really my business—but that’s the one I did have a problem with: Canelo Alvarez.”

What Benavidez Said About Canelo’s Recent Opponents?

David Benavidez didn’t hold back in criticizing Alvarez’s recent opponent choices, which included fighters such as John Ryder, Jermell Charlo, Jaime Munguia, and Edgar Berlanga.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (R) punches Edgar Berlanga during the 12th round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t have had a problem with that fight if Edgar Berlanga had gone out there and put everything on the line,” Benavidez remarked. “He didn’t do (expletive). He didn’t do anything—just defense the whole fight, not trying to get knocked out.

“That’s why Canelo is avoiding me. He knows I’m putting everything in that ring. I’m not leaving anything to chance. I’m working my (expletive) off, and I have 100% confidence in myself. I know whoever I get in the ring with, I’m going to end up winning. The people that Canelo is picking—we all know they’re not the best. There’s only one guy everyone wants to see Canelo fight, and that’s me.” Benavidez added.

A New Chapter for Benavidez

Instead of waiting for a fight that appears increasingly unlikely, Benavidez has decided to forge a new path in his career. Moving to the 175-pound division, he currently holds the WBC interim title.

On February 1, he is set to face David Morrell Jr., a fight that promises to be one of the most exciting matchups of the year. A victory would position Benavidez as the next challenger to the winner of the highly anticipated bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, the current undisputed champions of the division.

