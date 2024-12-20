Trending topics:
NFL

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs against Texans?

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their crucial matchup against the Houston Texans, all eyes are on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Find out if the star will be available after a recent ankle injury.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

A few days ago, Patrick Mahomes was unable to finish the game against the Cleveland Browns after aggravating his ankle injury. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are waiting with uncertainty to see if he will be ready to face the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs have a record of 13-1, but they have not yet secured the No.1 seed in the AFC. In fact, they need two wins in their last three games to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

On their way to a possible Super Bowl, beating the Bills in that race for the top spot could be a key factor. The problem is that the schedule doesn’t forgive, as they must still face tough opponents like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs vs Texans?

Patrick Mahomes will play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans after being a full participant in practices all week and appearing as available in the latest injury report.

If the Chiefs manage to defeat the Texans and Steelers in this five-day period, the star quarterback would have two and a half weeks of rest before his first playoff game in the Divisional Round.

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs provide important injury update about Patrick Mahomes

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs provide important injury update about Patrick Mahomes

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Jim Harbaugh delivers passionate locker room speech
NFL

Jim Harbaugh delivers passionate locker room speech

Manny Pacquiao sets one non-negotiable condition for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Manny Pacquiao sets one non-negotiable condition for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather

Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports
WNBA

Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports

Jets turned down major trade to help Aaron Rodgers over Madden ratings
NFL

Jets turned down major trade to help Aaron Rodgers over Madden ratings

Better Collective Logo