A few days ago, Patrick Mahomes was unable to finish the game against the Cleveland Browns after aggravating his ankle injury. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are waiting with uncertainty to see if he will be ready to face the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs have a record of 13-1, but they have not yet secured the No.1 seed in the AFC. In fact, they need two wins in their last three games to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

On their way to a possible Super Bowl, beating the Bills in that race for the top spot could be a key factor. The problem is that the schedule doesn’t forgive, as they must still face tough opponents like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos.

Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs vs Texans?

Patrick Mahomes will play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans after being a full participant in practices all week and appearing as available in the latest injury report.

If the Chiefs manage to defeat the Texans and Steelers in this five-day period, the star quarterback would have two and a half weeks of rest before his first playoff game in the Divisional Round.

