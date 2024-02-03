Carlo Ancelotti is already fed up with the controversy sparked by Xavi Hernandez, who has criticized referees in La Liga week after week. After the scandal in the match between Real Madrid and Almeria, the coach of Barcelona continues to assert that there are strange things happening in the competition.

“I didn’t like that they conditioned the referees. They’re doing it every week. I don’t like it. I think it adulterates the competition. The referees go in conditioned and we are seeing it. I’m neither the president of the Federation nor the president of La Liga. It surprises me that we admit that, that we allow it. I’ve said it completely adulterates the competition. It’s a reality. Even a blind person can see it.”

This Saturday, in the press conference before a showdown between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti got tired fo Xavi’s comments and took a massive shot at him.

“I believe that I am a professional, and as a professional, I don’t want to lower this level out of respect for Spanish football. So, please don’t ask me more about this because I don’t want to lower it. It’s not a level for professionals.”

Carlo Ancelotti is tired of Barcelona’s complaints

Minutes later, another reporter asked Carlo Ancelotti about his thoughts on Joan Laporta’s statements, where he indicated that Real Madrid behaves poorly. The coach was on the verge of losing patience. “I’ve already said it. I won’t stoop to this level.”

Who will win the 2023-2024 La Liga?

If Carlo Ancelotti secures the victory on Sunday, Real Madrid would practically leave Atletico Madrid out of the race for La Liga with a 13-point gap. Additionally, the following week, they have a crucial duel against Girona. The Italian coach knows there is no room for error.

“Not decisive, but important, indeed. I believe gaining points at this stage of the season is crucial, especially before the Champions League. These are very important matches. We’ve arrived in the best possible way. Now, we have to take advantage of the two home games and collect points.”