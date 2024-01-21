Real Madrid achieved on Sunday the most controversial victory of this season in La Liga after defeating Almeria 3-2 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Following a two-goal disadvantage at halftime, three VAR reviews were crucial in determining the outcome of the match.

That’s why, at the end of the game, Almeria players such as Marc Pubill couldn’t explain what happened with referee Francisco Jose Hernandez Maeso. “I believe the team played a great match. We took the lead and I think someone decided that we couldn’t win here, and the game couldn’t end like this. That’s how it went. There’s nothing more to it.”

On the other side, after the scandal was seen worldwide, Carlo Ancelotti had another version of the story and even applauded the work by the officials. “Referee’s decisions were correct today. I understand the reaction from Almeria, but it was all correct.”

The moments checked by VAR which gave Real Madrid a win with a goal scored in minute 90+9′ were: a penalty awarded to Real Madrid after a previous foul by Antonio Rüdiger, a goal disallowed for Almeria due to a previous foul by Lopy and a goal scored by Vinicius Jr that appeared to involve a handball.

Video: Real Madrid beat Almeria with three controversial VAR calls

At the end of the match, Gonzalo Melero publicly stated that he and his teammates believe that what happened against Real Madrid was a robbery. “We leave with the feeling that the game was stolen from us. That’s how clear it is.”

Before the penalty kick scored by Jude Bellingham which gave Real Madrid their first goal (1-2) in minute 57′, Antonio Rüdiger leaned on Edgar while attempting to contest the ball. However, VAR did not determine that there was a foul by the German defender.

Then, a goal disallowed for Almeria (the possible 3-1) for a foul at the beginning of the play by Lopy hitting Jude Bellingham’s face (64′). And, of course, the most controversial called came in minute 67′ with a goal by Vinicius Jr which looked liked a handball.