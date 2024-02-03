Kylian Mbappe will sign with Real Madrid according to a report from ‘Le Parisien’. The star of France is a free agent next summer and there is no turning back. His story with PSG is close to an end.

“For many, both at PSG and throughout the French football community, the inevitable is bound to happen: the greatest star of French football will join the world’s biggest club next season. Meanwhile, in Madrid, optimism prevails as negotiations are underway behind the scenes to establish the biggest contract from the dressing room to the captain of the French national team.”

‘Le Parisien’ also points out that, at this moment, Mbappe hasn’t signed any type of contract. Nevertheless, with five months remaining in the agreement, it seems to be game over for Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite Kylian Mbappe’s decision likely being made, ‘Le Parisien’ emphasizes the star will be very cautious about announcing the operation because PSG are still in the race for Ligue 1 and the Champions League in the current season.

“Meanwhile, the forward keeps his decision secret, contemplating the right timing to announce his choice. No one doubts it: Kylian Mbappe will give his all to clinch all possible titles this season. Leaving the capital with a Champions League in hand would further establish him.”

In recent years, Mbappe has been overshadowed by names like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. Therefore, the 25-year-old player needs to go to the world’s most significant team to have the spotlight and the possibility of aspiring to win it all.

However, even with the massive report from France, Mbappe has stood up Real Madrid twice when everything seemed to be settled. Therefore, until there is a signed agreement, fans in Spain still do not believe the dream will come true.