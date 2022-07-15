The initial intention was for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid this summer. Now, the La Liga winners' boss Carlo Ancelotti has announced the club's intentions after both signings fell through.

Many were surprised at the start of this summer when Kylian Mbappe decided to remain at Paris Saint-Germain and Erling Haaland singled out Manchester City as his new destination. The latter was linked with the Spanish giants for a long time before signing a contract with the current English Premier League champions.

In addition, Kylian Mbappe, a long-term goal of the Whites, chose to sign a new contract with PSG this summer. However, a result of the signings of Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea and Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, Carlo Ancelotti has bolstered his defensive midfield options this season.

In the meantime, decisions need to be made on Marco Asensio whose contract expires next year, after the departure of Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Isco, and Luka Jovic. Dani Ceballos must also determine whether he wants to play regularly or not. However, in spite of everything, strength and balance are already in plenty in the team.

Will Real Madrid sign more players in this summer transfer window?

It has been confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti that there will be no further signings at the Bernabeu this summer, as the club don't intend to will no bring in any new players for the 2022-23 season. In the summer transfer window, they have only brought in two first-team players, and although another four have left Santiago Bernabeu, the Italian coach does not feel teh need to add to their roster.

"I can't talk about signings, but I have already said that it's all over. We are not going to sign anyone. We are fine as we are. Tchouameni and Rydiger will bring a lot of quality to the squad. Rudiger is a great centre-back who can play in different positions, while Tchouameni is the same as a midfielder.

"He is younger but is already playing for the France national team. Competition in the squad is the key to success. They both only arrived today. Of course, they will need some time to adapt, but not too much since they have so much quality.”

The La Liga champions had been interested in bringing in a new striker, however Borja Mayoral, who is now on a two-year loan at Roma, might fill that position. Dani Carvajal's right-back backup, Alvaro Odriozola, is also returning to the club after spending the previous campaign on loan at Fiorentina.