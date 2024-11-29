Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs survived another thriller on Black Friday to beat the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a 19-17 victory over a division rival which gave the defending Super Bowl champions a playoff spot.

Now, in one of the most impressive streaks in NFL history, they have won 14 consecutive one-score games. However, the big question is if that will be enough down the road.

Before the game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were 12-point favorites, but, as it often happens in such great rivalries, Antonio Pierce and his players showed a massive amount of courage.

What is the Chiefs record right now?

The Kansas City Chiefs have an 11-1 record and officially became the first team to clinch a berth for the playoffs. Nevertheless, following all the celebrations, Andy Reid talked about the offensive struggles during the game.

“There are some good things. Most of all, the win was a positive here. These things are hard to get in this league, especially against this crew. They do a nice job against us. It seems like every time we play them it comes right down the end. We have to do better in the red zone. We were one for five. That’s not good enough. Take care of business there. The six penalties was not a positive either. We have to make sure we clean those things up. It’s hard to go backwards in this league and win games.”

About the final sequence which gave the Chiefs a win thanks to a controversial penalty and fumble, Reid didn’t have much comments. The referees called illegal shift when the play seemed to be dead by whistle. “Well, it wasn’t confusing from our standpoint. We were good with it. They had to clarify a couple of things, but, it was a fumble. They just wanted to make sure they had all the basis covered.”