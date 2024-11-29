Where to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Monterrey will play against Pumas UNAM in the what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals are set to deliver a thrilling showdown between two evenly matched contenders, Monterrey and Pumas. Both clubs finished the regular season with 31 points, underscoring their parity, but Pumas edged out Monterrey for fourth place thanks to a superior goal difference of +8 to Rayados‘ +7.

Monterrey secured fifth place despite a midseason slump, while Pumas showed resilience to claim a higher spot. With a ticket to the semifinals on the line, this clash promises to be the tightest and most compelling series of the quarterfinal stage.

When will the Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Monterrey will receive Pumas UNAM for the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Thursday, November 28. The action is set to kick off at 10:10 PM (ET).

Ignacio Pussetto of Pumas UNAM – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.