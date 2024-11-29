Real Madrid legend Raul chooses the greatest player in soccer history

The debate over the greatest soccer player in history has long divided fans and players alike. From Diego Maradona to Pelé, the discussion has spanned generations. Yet, in recent years, Lionel Messi has emerged as a popular choice for the title, and Real Madrid legend Raúl González made it clear where he stands on the matter.

A beloved figure at the Santiago Bernabéu, Raúl remains one of Real Madrid’s all-time greats. With 323 goals, he is the club’s third-highest scorer, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Throughout his illustrious career, Raúl shared the pitch with icons like Ronaldo, Luís Figo, Robinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane, making his perspective on greatness all the more compelling.

In 2015, during his stint with the New York Cosmos, Raúl gave his take on the greatest player of all time. “The best in history is Messi,” Raúl told Sports Illustrated. “I’ve been lucky enough to play with Zidane, Ronaldo, Figo, and Cristiano, but Messi is very different. He makes everything look easy—even the impossible.”

Raul Gonzalez tries to take the ball away from Lionel Messi in a match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. (IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports)

Raúl also reflected on the experience of facing Messi 33 times during his career. “Watching him play is like seeing someone on the street playing with friends. Incredible,” Raúl said of the former Barcelona star.

The day Messi broke Raúl’s record

On November 25, 2014, during FC Barcelona’s dominant Champions League victory over APOEL Nicosia, Messi etched his name in the record books at Raúl’s expense.

Messi entered the match tied with Raúl at 71 career Champions League goals, only to explode for a hat trick that night, surpassing the Real Madrid legend to become the competition’s all-time leading scorer.

Though Messi eventually left European soccer to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, he concluded his UEFA Champions League career with 129 goals, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 141.

Raúl’s acknowledgment of Messi’s greatness serves as a reminder of the respect the Argentine commands, even from those who wore the famous white jersey of Real Madrid.