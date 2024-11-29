JJ Redick slammed by 5-time NBA All-Star, claims Lakers HC 'couldn't even dribble the basketball'

JJ Redick, who is currently in his first season as the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach with an 11-7 record, has shown promise in terms of leadership and basketball knowledge. However, his time as a TV analyst is still fresh, and a former NBA star recently took issue with some of Redick’s past remarks.

In 2022, during a debate on ESPN with Chris Russo and Stephen A. Smith, Redick made a controversial statement about NBA players of previous generations. Discussing the legends of the 50s and 60s, Redick said: “Did Bob Cousy ever shoot over 40% from the field as a player? Not once. He was being guarded by plumbers and firemen. If you say Bob Cousy is the best point guard ever…”

These comments resurfaced recently and prompted a strong response from Tim Hardaway Sr., a 5-time NBA All-Star. Speaking on the Come And Talk 2 Me podcast hosted by Mark Jackson, Hardaway took direct aim at Redick, stating: “JJ Redick, he said that he was mediocre; I don’t even know what he said, but, man, please, he couldn’t even play back then.”

Hardaway, clearly offended by Redick’s criticism of past NBA players, elaborated further: “In the park district, we wouldn’t have him playing back then. We wouldn’t even have him in the court. He could only dribble; that’s all he could do-dribble. I mean, the only thing he could do is shoot; he couldn’t even dribble the basketball, man.”

Tim Hardaway Sr., father of Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Michigan Wolverines, attends Michigan’s game against the Syracuse Orange during the 2013 NCAA Men’s Final Four Semifinal at the Georgia Dome on April 6, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tim Hardaway Sr. didn’t hold back in defending the era in which he played, highlighting the athleticism of players from the past. “It irked me when nobody ever played in that era,” Hardaway said. “How are you going to talk about that era? A lot of guys were athletic; you telling me Dominique Wilkins wasn’t athletic; of course, Michael Jordan, there were a lot of guys that were athletic and could play.”

Hardaway’s legacy in the ‘90s

It’s an interesting take, considering Hardaway played in the NBA from 1989 to 2003 — an era far more similar to today’s game than the one Redick criticized in his 2022 comments.

Hardaway had his most successful years with the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat, earning five NBA All-Star selections and one All-NBA First Team honor. He retired in 2003 after a short stint with the Indiana Pacers, while JJ Redick entered the league just three years later, selected with the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

Hardaway believes today’s game is easier

While Hardaway clearly has strong feelings about the past, he also has his own opinions on today’s NBA. The 5-time All-Star firmly believes that it’s easier to excel in the current era, citing the emphasis on three-point shooting and the rise of high-scoring offenses.

“40 easy,” Hardaway said about his potential performance if he were playing today. “I get to shoot 15 threes a game; I’m like Steph Curry. I’m like Steph Curry right now. It’d be hard to deal with me right now. 40 easy.”