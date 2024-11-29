Last week, the New York Giants decided to part ways with Daniel Jones. This move shocked many, and now Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has shared some controversial thoughts on the matter.

The Giants have made some puzzling decisions recently. Just last year, the team awarded Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension, despite lingering doubts from fans about the former 6th overall pick.

It seems those fan concerns were justified. A year and a half later, the Giants no longer have a relationship with Jones, as the quarterback requested his release after being benched this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Brady sends a bold message to Daniel Jones about his Giants exit

Last season, during the debut year of his new contract, Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL that prematurely ended his campaign. He returned this year with high hopes of overcoming his injury and shining for the Giants.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Sam Darnold delivers clear reaction to former Giants QB Daniel Jones joining the Vikings

Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out for him in 2024. After a Week 10 loss to the Panthers, Jones was benched as the team concluded he wasn’t the franchise quarterback they had hoped for.

Advertisement

The Giants further demoted Jones to the QB3 position, signaling he wouldn’t play another snap this season. This move was likely to avoid triggering the $23 million injury clause in his contract.

Advertisement

In response, Jones requested his release. While some see this as a smart move by the quarterback, Tom Brady disagrees. The NFL legend has publicly criticized Jones for asking to be cut, adding controversy to an already tense situation.

Daniel Jones was released by the New York Giants last week

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know how that whole situation went down but to think that you’d ask for a release from a team that committed a lot to you is maybe different than how I would’ve handled that,” Brady said. “I always felt I wanted to get the trust and respect of my teammates regardless of the situation, knowing that I was trying to be the best I could for the team because that was the most important thing.”

Can Daniel Jones regain a starting role in the NFL?

Daniel Jones’ future in the league remains uncertain. He has signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, but it’s unclear whether he’ll be promoted to the 53-man roster this season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Daniel Jones makes final decision on his next team after leaving Giants

For now, Jones is determined to prove he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, he must first secure a permanent spot on the Vikings’ roster before making his case to teams across the league.

Advertisement

SurveyDid Daniel Jones make the right choice by leaving the Giants? Did Daniel Jones make the right choice by leaving the Giants? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE