Carlo Ancelotti is largely regarded as one of the world's most accomplished coaches. Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern are just a few of the teams he has managed. Here, find out how many titles he has in his managerial career so far.

Carlo Ancelotti is an Italian former player and current manager of the La Liga team Real Madrid. He has previously managed Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern, and Napoli, as well as playing for Parma, Roma, and Milan.

As a coach, he has led his teams to three UEFA Champions League titles, twice with Milan in 2003 and 2007, and then again with Real Madrid in 2014. He is widely recognized as one of the most successful managers in the world.

Despite preferring a 4-3-3 system, Ancelotti is noted for his versatility in formations, opting to accommodate great players wherever feasible. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Ashley Cole, Clarence Seedorf, Didier Drogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski, Filippo Inzaghi, and Sergio Ramos are just several among the outstanding players who have excelled under the 62-year-old.

Carlo Ancelotti managerial titles by year

At the age of 36, Ancelotti started his first position as a manager at Reggiana in Italy, where he guided the club to Serie A promotion. With Milan's Serie A championship in the 2003-04 season, Ancelotti began an unparalleled run of European league titles.

He returned to England and led Chelsea to Premier League triumph in 2009-10. In the 2012-13 French Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain finished second. Bayern Munich won their sixth consecutive Bundesliga championship under Ancelotti in the 2016-17 season.

Aside from these accolades, the Italian coach has also won the UEFA Champions League three times, the FIFA Club World Cup twice, and the UEFA European Super Cup three times. If Real Madrid wins La Liga this season, Ancelotti would become the first manager in history to win all five major league titles.