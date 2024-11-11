NBA News: Thunder star Chet Holmgren shares his thoughts after major injury setback

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren suffered a tough injury in a matchup against the Golden State Warriors that will keep him sidelined indefinitely.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell 116-127 to the Golden State Warriors, but the biggest concern was Chet Holmgren’s first-quarter injury, which will keep him out of the NBA for eight to ten weeks so he can be re-evaluated from then.

Holmgren’s right iliac hip fracture couldn’t have come at a worse time, as he was delivering strong performances early in the season. The injury is also especially tough for the Thunder, who have yet to see Isaiah Hartenstein debut this season due to a preseason injury and Jaylin Williams is also out due to an injury.

The injury occurred when Holmgren took a hard fall defending an Andrew Wiggins layup in the first quarter. After the game, Holmgren expressed his feelings on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is.”

“But on the other hand, I’ve felt the frustration of this process and the toll it takes on your mind. Most of all, I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad; there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling, just wanted to address our OKC fans and family. Thoughts from da hospital bed.”

Chet Holmgren lying on the floor after suffering an injury against the Golden State Warriors. via @xtraamediaa_ on X.

Thunder face roster challenges without Holmgren

With Holmgren out indefinitely and his next evaluation still 10 weeks away, and Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams also sidelined, the Thunder are now left without a true center. This may force the team to look at options on the market, with several trade rumors surfacing.

One potential target is Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls, as the Bulls reportedly consider a roster rebuild following the recent trade of DeMar DeRozan. Other possibilities include Jonathan Kuminga, who could be available according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, and Jonas Valanciunas from the Wizards, though acquiring him might prove difficult.

What’s next for the Thunder without Holmgren?

Head coach Mark Daigneault will need to adjust quickly as the Thunder navigate this injury-riddled phase, with all three centers sidelined. The good news is that Hartenstein is expected to return by the third week of November.

The Warriors loss marked the second of a six-game home stretch for the Thunder, which began with a win over the Rockets. OKC now prepares for upcoming games against the Clippers, Pelicans, Suns, and Mavericks.