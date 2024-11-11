WNBA: New York Liberty star says she wants Fever's Caitlin Clark as teammate

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has become one of the most prolific players in the WNBA, and a New York Liberty star recognizes she would like to be her teammate for a three-point contest.

New York Liberty standout Sabrina Ionescu, who recently helped her team win the 2024 WNBA Championship, has revealed that she would like to partner with Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark in a future three-point contest against NBA stars.

Ionescu previously competed against Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. When asked about a potential 2-on-2 matchup featuring Curry and his former teammate Klay Thompson, Ionescu did not hesitate to name her ideal teammate.

“I mean, if I had to choose, I’d take Caitlin Clark on my team,” Ionescu said during an appearance on B1G Tailgate—a college football pregame show on the Big Ten Network—during its Week 11 episode from Oregon’s campus, where Ionescu played in college.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In last year’s three-point shooting competition, Curry emerged victorious, but Ionescu impressed by outperforming the rest of the contestants while shooting from the NBA three-point line. The event’s success has sparked discussions about reviving it this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in April, ESPN’s Shams Charania teased the idea on FanDuel’s Run It Back: “At this point, Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year… I’m told Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson could join to make it 2v2.”

Advertisement

see also Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for Fever's next season

Caitlin Clark’s shooting stats

Caitlin Clark completed her debut season with the Indiana Fever, setting multiple records and earning the Rookie of the Year award. As the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, she continued her dominance at the professional level. She finished the season with an avarage of 19.2 points per game.

According to ESPN, Clark made 122 three-pointers from 355 attempts during the 2024 regular season. In comparison, Ionescu recorded 107 three-pointers during the same period.

Advertisement