A day before their huge Champions League meeting against Manchester United in the second leg of the round of 16, Atletico Madrid coaching staff has reportedly forgotten the tactics board after a practice at the Old Trafford.

The UEFA Champions League is back this week and the stakes will be high. Manchester United and Atletico Madrid clash in a highly anticipated return leg of the tournament's round of 16 at the Old Trafford for a place in the quarterfinals.

Anthony Elanga's late equalizer at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg left things wide open and there is little room for error for any of these sides. And it's not a secret that a manager like Diego Simeone always pays attention to every single detail.

However, it seems that something was unintentionally overlooked by the Argentine manager. According to The Sun, the Atletico Madrid coaching staff forgot the tactics board at the Old Trafford after a team practice on Monday.

The Colchonero had a team practice on Monday night at the iconic stadium that will host their upcoming game in the second leg of the UCL round of 16. However, when they got back to the hotel, a team member apparently realized that they have forgotten something important at the opponents' ground.

When the staff unpacked their equipment and noticed the tactics board was missing, they desperately called the team bus to come back and take them to the Old Trafford again. It seems that they managed to enter the stadium and recover it but it's unknown whether a Manchester United member saw what they wrote in the board.

This kind of mistake is probably not a minor problem for Simeone, who understands that every little detail can play a part in these kinds of games. However, there's no use in worrying about this with the kick-off just around the corner. Will this unfortunate mistake have an impact on today's clash?