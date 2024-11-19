Trending topics:
Where to watch Mexico vs Honduras live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Mexico face Honduras in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including the date and where to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Joseph Rosales (L) of Honduras fights for the ball with Orbelin Pineda (R) of Mexico
Joseph Rosales (L) of Honduras fights for the ball with Orbelin Pineda (R) of Mexico

By Leonardo Herrera

Mexico will play against Honduras in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. USA fans can easily follow the match with all essential details here—date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—readily available to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Mexico vs Honduras for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The second leg clash between Mexico and Honduras is shaping up to be the most anticipated matchup of the round. Against all odds, Honduras secured a stunning 2-0 victory at home, defying even the rosiest predictions. Now, the pressure is squarely on Mexico, where frustration is mounting after the first-leg setback.

However, playing at home offers El Tri a golden opportunity to flip the script and regain control. While Honduras carries the advantage from the first leg, they’re well aware of the challenges that come with facing Mexico on their turf. With both teams knowing what’s at stake, this showdown promises to be a thriller.

When will the Mexico vs Honduras match be played?

Mexico take on Honduras in the second leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Tuesday, November 19. The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM (ET).

Luis Palma of Honduras – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Luis Palma of Honduras – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Mexico vs Honduras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to Mexico vs Honduras in the USA

The 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League match between Mexico and Honduras is available for free streaming in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

Leonardo Herrera

Better Collective Logo