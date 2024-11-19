NBA News: Former champion believes Draymond Green should be long suspended after flagrant foul

A former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics believes Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors should face a long suspension after his flagrant foul against Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies matchup has sparked heated discussion across the NBA, fueled by a controversial foul committed by Draymond Green on rookie Zach Edey. Initially ruled a “take foul” during the game, the NBA later upgraded the call to a flagrant 1 foul after review.

Green’s actions—grabbing Edey’s Achilles while the rookie moved in the opposite direction—ignited debate among analysts, players, and coaches. One of the most outspoken voices was Kendrick Perkins, a former Boston Celtics champion, who didn’t hold back his opinion on the matter.

“I actually think Draymond should be suspended for an extended period of time,” Perkins said during an appearance on First Take. “We’re talking about a play where he pulled on an opponent’s Achilles while the opponent was going in the opposite direction. And we’re talking about a guy in Zach Edey who’s 7-foot-3, probably 300 pounds.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, the NBA has not announced any formal suspension for Green. However, the Warriors have been fined $6,000 due to technical fouls and Green’s subsequent ejection with one minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket on Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter during the Emirates NBA Cup game at Chase Center. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Advertisement

Steve Kerr reacts to the NBA’s decision

Speaking after Sunday’s practice, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared his perspective on the league’s ruling. “I agree with it; he grabbed him,” Kerr said of Green’s foul. “Definitely a take foul like they called. But I had no problem with it being upgraded to a flagrant 1. It’s not a basketball play. It was more than a ‘take’ foul.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Draymond Green makes honest admission following Warriors' defeat to Clippers

Kerr elaborated further, explaining the distinction: “A ‘take’ foul is when you reach, a guy is dribbling by you, and you reach and grab him. This was [Green] holding a guy and tripping him in transition. I agree with the flagrant 1.”

Grizzlies’ Smart and Edey reflect on the foul

The Grizzlies had strong reactions to the incident, with veteran guard Marcus Smart calling for consistency from officials. “They reviewed the elbow Draymond took to the face,” Smart noted. “We took an elbow to the face, they didn’t review it. Get your leg grabbed, they didn’t review it. It’s a problem.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smart emphasized the need for fairness in officiating: “(The refs) got to be consistent, and that’s all we ask for is consistency. But you know, control what you can control. We can’t control that they didn’t review it. Move on to the next play.”

Rookie Zach Edey, the target of Green’s foul, also shared his thoughts. “It definitely wasn’t a basketball play,” he said, adding to the chorus of voices calling the play unnecessary and dangerous.