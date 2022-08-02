The 2022 summer transfer window has not been the best for Chelsea. After losing some battles against Barcelona, now the Blues are trying to hijack one deal from Manchester City thanks to a better offer.

It has not been the best summer possible for Chelsea regarding the transfers. Despite signing Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, the Blues lost several players to Barcelona. Now, they had enough and are set to hijack one of Manchester City's deals in order to change things up for the next campaign.

Chelsea's problems began when Barcelona got into the ecuation. The Spanish team 'stole' Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski from Thomas Tuchel transfer wishlist. Aslo, the Culers managed to keep Ousmane Dembele in their squad as the London squad was also trying to convince the French forward to join them.

Despite the signings od Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, Tuchel made an emergency call to the board in order to help him with some new players. That's why now the Blues are close to steal a transfer from Manchester City as they are not willing to give a better offer for this target.

Marc Cucurella could be close to Chelsea despite Manchester City's rumors

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea got quickly into the battle for Marc Cucurella, Spanish left-back, against Manchester City. This last team was interested in the defender, but the Blues offer seems to be better for both the player and Brighton, his club.

In recent days, the Citizens asked Brighton for the services of Cucurella and they were open to hear some deals for him. Chelsea is now putting £50m on the table, which Manchester City is not going to raise, per sources.

This movement could also give Barcelona, Chelsea's nowadays biggest rivals, the possibility to sign Marcos Alonso as the left-back would not be in Tuchel's plans. The fight in London will be between Cucurella and Ben Chilwell for the starting role for next season.