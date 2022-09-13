The fallout over the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and the hiring of Graham Potter continues as club owner Todd Boehly responded to a question about the issues he had with the German manager at the Salt Conference.

Chelsea: Todd Boehly with a firm response as to why Thomas Tuchel was no longer the right manager

Todd Boehly has a plan for Chelsea and that plan did not include Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel. Much has been said regarding how Boehly allowed Tuchel to spend an enormous amount of money during the summer transfer window only to sack him one month into the season.

On the field, Chelsea was a mess. Thomas Tuchel was often mixing lineups, playing players out of position, and according to sources had a strained relationship with some of his players. USMNT star Christian Pulisic was one of those players, but Pulisic can also be said to have a strained relationship with Chelsea as the American was looking to leave the club in the summer but a reported loan move to Manchester United was denied.

With the hiring of Graham Potter, Chelsea supporters and Boehly are hoping that the club can get back on track. At the Salt Conference the new Chelsea owner gave his reason why it was time to let Tuchel go and what he has planned for the Premier League club.

Todd Boehly on Chelsea’s long-term plans

When it came to the recently sacked German manager, Boehly stated, "Our vision for the club was finding a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us... to bring a team together with the academy, first team and incremental clubs we want to acquire."

Boehly shared insight that the club, prior to the sale to Boehly, was not sharing vital information regarding academy players and first team player data. It seemed that Chelsea was virtually operating on spending the most to get the most results.

Boehly has big aspirations for Chelsea as he sees the club as the centerpiece of a new footballing group similar to the City Football Group.

“(Chelsea) is no different than running any human capital business where it’s all about finding the right resources, getting them to collaborate, getting them organized and thinking how you have a global business at a local level… We will continue to add resources… We talked about a multi-club model… There are different countries where there are advantages to having a club.”