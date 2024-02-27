Chelsea vs Leeds United: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 28, 2024

Chelsea are set to face Leeds United in a highly awaited clash for the 2023/2024 FA Cup Round of 16. For those eager to catch every moment of this thrilling encounter, here’s all you need to know about the game, including where it will be played and how you can watch it on TV or stream it live, depending on your location.

Chelsea’s season can be seen as a significant disappointment so far, especially considering the substantial investment in new talent. The expectation was for a strong performance, yet, despite not participating in international competitions, they find themselves languishing in the mid-section of the Premier League standings, which is a bitter pill to swallow.

Adding to their woes, Chelsea suffered a defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, leaving the FA Cup as their remaining opportunity to salvage some success in the 2023/2024 season. Their next challenge in this competition comes from Leeds United, a formidable opponent currently second in the Football League Championship, eager to prove their mettle against a team from the top tier.

Chelsea vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (February 29)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (February 29)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

Greece: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (February 29)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (February 29)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (February 29)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 7:30 AM (February 29)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Philippines: 8:30 AM (February 29)

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM (February 29)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN3, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Talksport 2, Radio UK, ITV 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

United Kingdom: ITV 4, ITVX, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ESPN+