Chelsea are set to face Leeds United in a highly awaited clash for the 2023/2024 FA Cup Round of 16. For those eager to catch every moment of this thrilling encounter, here’s all you need to know about the game, including where it will be played and how you can watch it on TV or stream it live, depending on your location.
Chelsea’s season can be seen as a significant disappointment so far, especially considering the substantial investment in new talent. The expectation was for a strong performance, yet, despite not participating in international competitions, they find themselves languishing in the mid-section of the Premier League standings, which is a bitter pill to swallow.
Adding to their woes, Chelsea suffered a defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, leaving the FA Cup as their remaining opportunity to salvage some success in the 2023/2024 season. Their next challenge in this competition comes from Leeds United, a formidable opponent currently second in the Football League Championship, eager to prove their mettle against a team from the top tier.
Chelsea vs Leeds United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (February 29)
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (February 29)
Belgium: 8:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 2:30 PM
Croatia: 8:30 PM
Denmark: 8:30 PM
Egypt: 9:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
Ghana: 7:30 PM
Greece: 9:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (February 29)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (February 29)
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Israel: 9:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Jamaica: 2:30 PM
Kenya: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (February 29)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Morocco: 8:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
New Zealand: 7:30 AM (February 29)
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Philippines: 8:30 AM (February 29)
Poland: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 8:30 PM
Singapore: 3:30 AM (February 29)
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
Switzerland: 8:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Leeds United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN3, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Talksport 2, Radio UK, ITV 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, ITVX, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
United Kingdom: ITV 4, ITVX, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: ESPN+