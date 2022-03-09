Chivas Guadalajara and Club America face off on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura in a highly anticipated 'Clasico de Clasicos'. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this historic Mexican League derby in the US.

Lifelong rivals meet this weekend when Chivas welcome Club America to Estadio Akron on Matchday 10 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time of the 'Clasico Nacional', the biggest derby in the Liga MX. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The hosts certainly arrive at this game in a much better spot than their opponents. Guadalajara are ninth in the tournament standings following a victory over Santos Laguna. But the visitors are desperate to pick up the three points.

The Aguilas have surprisingly began their campaign on the wrong foot, which resulted in the firing of Santiago Solari. America, who come from a defeat to Monterrey in their first game under interim boss Fernando Ortiz, are currently bottom of the table after failing to win in their last five matches.

Chivas vs Club America: Date of the 2022 Clasico Nacional

Chivas Guadalajara and Club America will face each other on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Estadio Akron on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, they shared the points in a goalless stalemate.

Chivas vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel to watch 'Clasico de Clasicos' Chivas vs Club America in the US

The game to be played between Chivas Guadalajara and Club America will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, and UNIVERSO.