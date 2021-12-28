There is no doubt about which clubs are considered as the big four, or at least the most historical ones, of the Liga MX, and there have been some players that have worn at least 3 of these 4 shirts. Figure out who they are.

The Liga MX Transfer Window for the Clausura 2022 tournament has written another chapter of a singular story. Undoubtedly, America, Chivas, Cruz Azul, and Pumas are the most important Mexican clubs, for their history and trophies won: which stars have played for some or all of those teams during their careers?

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that there has not been, yet, a player capable of wearing the 4 big shirts of Liga MX. But, there are several that can boast of having been part of 3 of them. Alejandro Mayorga, 24 years, left-back, is the last inclusion on the list, after having followed the following route in his career: Chivas, Pumas, Chivas, Cruz Azul.

Total, and according to Mexican journalist and specialized investigator Oscar Guevara, there have been 20 players that have occupied a spot in the roster of at least 3 of the big four clubs of Mexico. From these, 5 stars that shine above all.

The 5 Mexican stars that have played for 3 of the big four Liga MX clubs (America, Chivas, Cruz Azul, and Pumas)

Carlos Hermosillo. One of the best strikers ever in Mexican history. He started his career in the 80's decade with America but consolidated as a real star with Cruz Azul. After having played for Standard Lieja in Belgium, and LA Galaxy in the MLS, he ended his career in Chivas.

Luis Garcia. Nowadays, the Doctor is one of the biggest stars of Mexican sports journalism, but, during his days as a soccer player, he had the honor of debuting with Pumas and then played for America and Chivas. Also, he had a wonderful season in Europe with Atletico de Madrid, where he scored 20 goals.

Luis Fernando Tena. El Flaco has achieved more glory as a coach than he could as a player. His highlight is the Gold Olympic medal he won for Mexico in London 2012. However, Tena has managed 3 of the big four Liga MX clubs: Cruz Azul, America, and Chivas. He is historical for la Maquina thanks to the title he gave to the club in 1997.

Gonzalo Pineda. The current head coach of MLS Atlanta United had a very important career as a soccer player in the Liga MX. Gonzo started in Pumas, from where he was called up to the Mexican National Team and played the 2006 World Cup. After that, he moved to Chivas and then participated with Cruz Azul. He won 3 league titles before retiring from Seattle Sounders.

Juan Francisco Palencia. He had the merit of becoming an idol of the teams he played for. Palencia was part of the Libertadores 2001 runner up Cruz Azul roster. Also, he helped Chivas to recover the bright after years of darkness, and was an important part of Pumas championship in 2009, and 2011.