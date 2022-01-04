The second phase of Liga MX is about to start after the teams played the first and exciting phase called Apertura. But now things are more interesting since in the second phase, 2022 Clausura Tournament, the teams fight for the same goal. Check out the full schedule and calendar of the upcoming Clausura Tournament of Liga MX including the official format and key dates.

The Clausura tournament of the 2022 Liga MX is about to start with the same intensity as in the first phase of the Mexican league. In 2021 the tournament was full of quality from the first day of the Apertura Tournament until the start of the playoffs. Liga MX never stops offering top soccer games for fans and the Clausura Tournament is one of the most anticipated during January.

The first phase of Liga MX was dominated by Atlas when they won the 2021 Apertura final against Leon on penalty shootouts. But Atlas was not the best team last season, they finished in the second spot of the table below the big favorite America.

In this second phase of Liga MX, teams fight for the same goal, 12 spots in the tournament table, of which eight play for reclassification to advance to the quarter-finals of the playoffs. And the top 4 four seeded of the 2022 Clausura tournament get a direct bye to the quarterfinals.

Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Start date

This will be the 52th edition of the well-known Clausura tournament, the first game of the tournament will start on January 6, Atletico San Luis hosts Pachuca at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium in San Luis de Potosi, Mexico. The kickoff time of the first 2022 Liga MX Clausura game is at 22:00 PM (ET). This game will be available for free at FuboTV with a 7-day trial.

Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Fixtures Calendar

Games start before the weekend from Thursday to Sunday, some games are played on Wednesdays and in the 2022 Clausura a single game will be played on a Monday, Pachuca vs Tijuana on April 11. In total there are 17 matchweeks with 153 games for almost 5 months from January to May 2022.

Official Schedule of Games for the upcoming 2022 Clausura Tournament Wk Date Home Away 1 2022-01-06 Atlético Pachuca 1 2022-01-07 FC Juárez Necaxa 1 2022-01-07 Puebla América 1 2022-01-08 Monterrey Querétaro 1 2022-01-08 Santos UANL 1 2022-01-08 Cruz Azul Tijuana 1 2022-01-09 UNAM Toluca 1 2022-01-09 Guadalajara Mazatlán 2 2022-01-13 Querétaro UNAM 2 2022-01-14 Necaxa Monterrey 2 2022-01-15 Atlas Atlético 2 2022-01-15 UANL Puebla 2 2022-01-15 Tijuana León 2 2022-01-15 Cruz Azul FC Juárez 2 2022-01-16 Toluca Santos 2 2022-01-16 Pachuca Guadalajara 1 2022-01-19 León Atlas 3 2022-01-20 Atlético FC Juárez 3 2022-01-21 Mazatlán Toluca 3 2022-01-21 Puebla Tijuana 3 2022-01-22 Guadalajara Querétaro 3 2022-01-22 León Pachuca 3 2022-01-22 América Atlas 3 2022-01-22 Monterrey Cruz Azul 3 2022-01-23 UNAM UANL 3 2022-01-23 Santos Necaxa 4 2022-02-05 Necaxa Pachuca 4 2022-02-05 América Atlético 4 2022-02-05 Tijuana UNAM 4 2022-02-05 FC Juárez Guadalajara 4 2022-02-06 Querétaro Puebla 4 2022-02-06 Atlas Santos 4 2022-02-06 UANL Mazatlán 4 2022-02-07 León Cruz Azul 5 2022-02-11 Mazatlán Tijuana 5 2022-02-11 Puebla Atlas 5 2022-02-12 Atlético Toluca 5 2022-02-12 Cruz Azul Necaxa 5 2022-02-12 Santos América 5 2022-02-13 UNAM León 5 2022-02-14 Pachuca Querétaro 2 2022-02-15 Mazatlán América 5 2022-02-16 Guadalajara UANL 6 2022-02-18 Puebla Monterrey 6 2022-02-18 Tijuana Necaxa 6 2022-02-18 FC Juárez Santos 6 2022-02-19 UANL Atlético 6 2022-02-19 América Pachuca 6 2022-02-19 León Guadalajara 6 2022-02-20 Querétaro Mazatlán 6 2022-02-20 Toluca Cruz Azul 6 2022-02-20 Atlas UNAM 7 2022-02-24 Pachuca Mazatlán 7 2022-02-24 Querétaro Toluca 7 2022-02-25 Necaxa León 7 2022-02-25 Tijuana Atlas 7 2022-02-25 FC Juárez UANL 7 2022-02-26 Monterrey Atlético 7 2022-02-26 Guadalajara Puebla 7 2022-02-26 UNAM América 7 2022-02-27 Cruz Azul Santos 8 2022-03-01 Puebla FC Juárez 8 2022-03-01 Toluca Tijuana 8 2022-03-01 León Monterrey 8 2022-03-01 Mazatlán Necaxa 8 2022-03-01 América Querétaro 8 2022-03-02 Atlas Pachuca 8 2022-03-02 UANL Cruz Azul 8 2022-03-02 Santos UNAM 8 2022-03-02 Atlético Guadalajara 9 2022-03-04 Necaxa Toluca 9 2022-03-04 FC Juárez León 9 2022-03-05 Querétaro Atlas 9 2022-03-05 Monterrey América 9 2022-03-05 Guadalajara Santos 9 2022-03-05 Cruz Azul Puebla 9 2022-03-06 UNAM Mazatlán 9 2022-03-06 Pachuca UANL 9 2022-03-06 Tijuana Atlético 5 2022-03-08 Monterrey FC Juárez 10 2022-03-11 Santos Tijuana 10 2022-03-11 Necaxa Querétaro 10 2022-03-11 FC Juárez Atlas 10 2022-03-12 León UANL 10 2022-03-12 Cruz Azul UNAM 10 2022-03-12 Monterrey Mazatlán 10 2022-03-12 Guadalajara América 10 2022-03-13 Toluca Pachuca 10 2022-03-13 Atlético Puebla 11 2022-03-17 Querétaro Atlético 11 2022-03-18 Puebla Santos 11 2022-03-18 Tijuana FC Juárez 11 2022-03-18 Mazatlán León 11 2022-03-19 UNAM Necaxa 11 2022-03-19 UANL Monterrey 11 2022-03-19 Pachuca Cruz Azul 11 2022-03-20 América Toluca 11 2022-03-20 Atlas Guadalajara 12 2022-04-01 Atlético Mazatlán 12 2022-04-02 Cruz Azul Atlas 12 2022-04-02 Necaxa América 12 2022-04-02 FC Juárez UNAM 12 2022-04-02 Guadalajara Monterrey 12 2022-04-03 Toluca Puebla 12 2022-04-03 León Querétaro 12 2022-04-03 Santos Pachuca 12 2022-04-03 UANL Tijuana 4 2022-04-06 Toluca Monterrey 13 2022-04-07 Atlas Necaxa 13 2022-04-08 Puebla UNAM 13 2022-04-08 Mazatlán Cruz Azul 13 2022-04-09 Atlético León 13 2022-04-09 Monterrey Santos 13 2022-04-09 Toluca Guadalajara 13 2022-04-09 América FC Juárez 13 2022-04-10 Querétaro UANL 13 2022-04-11 Pachuca Tijuana 14 2022-04-14 Atlas Mazatlán 14 2022-04-15 Necaxa Atlético 14 2022-04-15 Tijuana América 14 2022-04-15 FC Juárez Pachuca 14 2022-04-16 León Puebla 14 2022-04-16 Santos Querétaro 14 2022-04-16 UANL Toluca 14 2022-04-16 Cruz Azul Guadalajara 14 2022-04-17 UNAM Monterrey 15 2022-04-19 Pachuca Puebla 15 2022-04-19 Necaxa UANL 15 2022-04-19 Guadalajara Tijuana 15 2022-04-19 Toluca FC Juárez 15 2022-04-19 Mazatlán Santos 15 2022-04-20 Atlético UNAM 15 2022-04-20 América León 15 2022-04-20 Monterrey Atlas 15 2022-04-21 Querétaro Cruz Azul 16 2022-04-22 Puebla Necaxa 16 2022-04-22 FC Juárez Mazatlán 16 2022-04-23 Pachuca Monterrey 16 2022-04-23 UANL América 16 2022-04-23 Guadalajara UNAM 16 2022-04-24 Toluca Atlas 16 2022-04-24 Cruz Azul Atlético 16 2022-04-24 Santos León 16 2022-04-24 Tijuana Querétaro 17 2022-04-29 Necaxa Guadalajara 17 2022-04-29 Mazatlán Puebla 17 2022-04-30 Querétaro FC Juárez 17 2022-04-30 Atlas UANL 17 2022-04-30 Monterrey Tijuana 17 2022-04-30 América Cruz Azul 17 2022-05-01 UNAM Pachuca 17 2022-05-01 Atlético Santos 17 2022-05-01 León Toluca

Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Format

There are no changes to the 2022 Clausura tournament format, all 18 teams will play the same system as last season. Everyone will fight to win each game to get 3 points and stay in the top 12 spots of the Liga MX table. The tournamente is divided into two phases:

Qualification phase or regular season: The 18 Liga MX teams play their respective games during 17 matchweeks to get three points for each victory or one point for each tie. In the previous Apertura tournament, America was the team with the most points in the regular season with a total of 35 points and a record of 10-5-2.

Final phase or Liguilla: This is the phase where the Playoffs begin after the regular season ends. Only 12 teams will have the right to play in this round called Liguilla, 8 teams (from the 5th to 8th spot in the table) play for the ‘Reclassification’ to get a spot in the quartersfinals against the top 4 seeded teams (best four record of the regular season table). Reclassification is only one leg game, the quarterfinals are two legs games with aggregate score to decide the winner, semifinals and finals are two legs as well.

Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Key Dates

One of the most important dates of the 2022 Clausura tournament, apart from the first game of the season, is the well-known ‘Clasico Nacional’ (National Classic) between Chivas de Guadalajara and America on March 12 at 10:00 PM (ET).

The other important dates for 2022 Clausara Tournament are:

‘Clasicos’ (Classics)

- 2022-04-30: America vs Cruz Azul for the ‘Clasico Joven’ (Young Clasicc)

- 2022-03-19: Tigres UANL vs Monterrey for the ‘Clasico Regio’ (Royal Classic)

- 2022-03-20: Atlas vs Guadalajara for the ‘Clasico Tapatio’ (Tapatio Classic)

- 2022-02-26: Pumas UNAM vs America for the ‘Clasico Capitalino’ (Metro Classic)

- 2022-03-17: Queretaro vs Atletico San Luis for the ‘Clasico del Centro’ (Centro Classic)

Season Top Dates

- Sunday, May 1, 2022, the regular season ends.

- Reclassification starts on May 7 and ends on May 8 of 2022.

- Quarterfinals starts on May 11 and ends on May 12 of 2022.

- Semifinals games starts on May 21 and ends on May 22.

- The two legs Final game starts on May 26 with the first game and ends in May 29 with the second leg game.

