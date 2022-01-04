The Clausura tournament of the 2022 Liga MX is about to start with the same intensity as in the first phase of the Mexican league. In 2021 the tournament was full of quality from the first day of the Apertura Tournament until the start of the playoffs. Liga MX never stops offering top soccer games for fans and the Clausura Tournament is one of the most anticipated during January.
The first phase of Liga MX was dominated by Atlas when they won the 2021 Apertura final against Leon on penalty shootouts. But Atlas was not the best team last season, they finished in the second spot of the table below the big favorite America.
In this second phase of Liga MX, teams fight for the same goal, 12 spots in the tournament table, of which eight play for reclassification to advance to the quarter-finals of the playoffs. And the top 4 four seeded of the 2022 Clausura tournament get a direct bye to the quarterfinals.
Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Start date
This will be the 52th edition of the well-known Clausura tournament, the first game of the tournament will start on January 6, Atletico San Luis hosts Pachuca at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium in San Luis de Potosi, Mexico. The kickoff time of the first 2022 Liga MX Clausura game is at 22:00 PM (ET). This game will be available for free at FuboTV with a 7-day trial.
Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Fixtures Calendar
Games start before the weekend from Thursday to Sunday, some games are played on Wednesdays and in the 2022 Clausura a single game will be played on a Monday, Pachuca vs Tijuana on April 11. In total there are 17 matchweeks with 153 games for almost 5 months from January to May 2022.
|Wk
|Date
|Home
|Away
|1
|2022-01-06
|Atlético
|Pachuca
|1
|2022-01-07
|FC Juárez
|Necaxa
|1
|2022-01-07
|Puebla
|América
|1
|2022-01-08
|Monterrey
|Querétaro
|1
|2022-01-08
|Santos
|UANL
|1
|2022-01-08
|Cruz Azul
|Tijuana
|1
|2022-01-09
|UNAM
|Toluca
|1
|2022-01-09
|Guadalajara
|Mazatlán
|2
|2022-01-13
|Querétaro
|UNAM
|2
|2022-01-14
|Necaxa
|Monterrey
|2
|2022-01-15
|Atlas
|Atlético
|2
|2022-01-15
|UANL
|Puebla
|2
|2022-01-15
|Tijuana
|León
|2
|2022-01-15
|Cruz Azul
|FC Juárez
|2
|2022-01-16
|Toluca
|Santos
|2
|2022-01-16
|Pachuca
|Guadalajara
|1
|2022-01-19
|León
|Atlas
|3
|2022-01-20
|Atlético
|FC Juárez
|3
|2022-01-21
|Mazatlán
|Toluca
|3
|2022-01-21
|Puebla
|Tijuana
|3
|2022-01-22
|Guadalajara
|Querétaro
|3
|2022-01-22
|León
|Pachuca
|3
|2022-01-22
|América
|Atlas
|3
|2022-01-22
|Monterrey
|Cruz Azul
|3
|2022-01-23
|UNAM
|UANL
|3
|2022-01-23
|Santos
|Necaxa
|4
|2022-02-05
|Necaxa
|Pachuca
|4
|2022-02-05
|América
|Atlético
|4
|2022-02-05
|Tijuana
|UNAM
|4
|2022-02-05
|FC Juárez
|Guadalajara
|4
|2022-02-06
|Querétaro
|Puebla
|4
|2022-02-06
|Atlas
|Santos
|4
|2022-02-06
|UANL
|Mazatlán
|4
|2022-02-07
|León
|Cruz Azul
|5
|2022-02-11
|Mazatlán
|Tijuana
|5
|2022-02-11
|Puebla
|Atlas
|5
|2022-02-12
|Atlético
|Toluca
|5
|2022-02-12
|Cruz Azul
|Necaxa
|5
|2022-02-12
|Santos
|América
|5
|2022-02-13
|UNAM
|León
|5
|2022-02-14
|Pachuca
|Querétaro
|2
|2022-02-15
|Mazatlán
|América
|5
|2022-02-16
|Guadalajara
|UANL
|6
|2022-02-18
|Puebla
|Monterrey
|6
|2022-02-18
|Tijuana
|Necaxa
|6
|2022-02-18
|FC Juárez
|Santos
|6
|2022-02-19
|UANL
|Atlético
|6
|2022-02-19
|América
|Pachuca
|6
|2022-02-19
|León
|Guadalajara
|6
|2022-02-20
|Querétaro
|Mazatlán
|6
|2022-02-20
|Toluca
|Cruz Azul
|6
|2022-02-20
|Atlas
|UNAM
|7
|2022-02-24
|Pachuca
|Mazatlán
|7
|2022-02-24
|Querétaro
|Toluca
|7
|2022-02-25
|Necaxa
|León
|7
|2022-02-25
|Tijuana
|Atlas
|7
|2022-02-25
|FC Juárez
|UANL
|7
|2022-02-26
|Monterrey
|Atlético
|7
|2022-02-26
|Guadalajara
|Puebla
|7
|2022-02-26
|UNAM
|América
|7
|2022-02-27
|Cruz Azul
|Santos
|8
|2022-03-01
|Puebla
|FC Juárez
|8
|2022-03-01
|Toluca
|Tijuana
|8
|2022-03-01
|León
|Monterrey
|8
|2022-03-01
|Mazatlán
|Necaxa
|8
|2022-03-01
|América
|Querétaro
|8
|2022-03-02
|Atlas
|Pachuca
|8
|2022-03-02
|UANL
|Cruz Azul
|8
|2022-03-02
|Santos
|UNAM
|8
|2022-03-02
|Atlético
|Guadalajara
|9
|2022-03-04
|Necaxa
|Toluca
|9
|2022-03-04
|FC Juárez
|León
|9
|2022-03-05
|Querétaro
|Atlas
|9
|2022-03-05
|Monterrey
|América
|9
|2022-03-05
|Guadalajara
|Santos
|9
|2022-03-05
|Cruz Azul
|Puebla
|9
|2022-03-06
|UNAM
|Mazatlán
|9
|2022-03-06
|Pachuca
|UANL
|9
|2022-03-06
|Tijuana
|Atlético
|5
|2022-03-08
|Monterrey
|FC Juárez
|10
|2022-03-11
|Santos
|Tijuana
|10
|2022-03-11
|Necaxa
|Querétaro
|10
|2022-03-11
|FC Juárez
|Atlas
|10
|2022-03-12
|León
|UANL
|10
|2022-03-12
|Cruz Azul
|UNAM
|10
|2022-03-12
|Monterrey
|Mazatlán
|10
|2022-03-12
|Guadalajara
|América
|10
|2022-03-13
|Toluca
|Pachuca
|10
|2022-03-13
|Atlético
|Puebla
|11
|2022-03-17
|Querétaro
|Atlético
|11
|2022-03-18
|Puebla
|Santos
|11
|2022-03-18
|Tijuana
|FC Juárez
|11
|2022-03-18
|Mazatlán
|León
|11
|2022-03-19
|UNAM
|Necaxa
|11
|2022-03-19
|UANL
|Monterrey
|11
|2022-03-19
|Pachuca
|Cruz Azul
|11
|2022-03-20
|América
|Toluca
|11
|2022-03-20
|Atlas
|Guadalajara
|12
|2022-04-01
|Atlético
|Mazatlán
|12
|2022-04-02
|Cruz Azul
|Atlas
|12
|2022-04-02
|Necaxa
|América
|12
|2022-04-02
|FC Juárez
|UNAM
|12
|2022-04-02
|Guadalajara
|Monterrey
|12
|2022-04-03
|Toluca
|Puebla
|12
|2022-04-03
|León
|Querétaro
|12
|2022-04-03
|Santos
|Pachuca
|12
|2022-04-03
|UANL
|Tijuana
|4
|2022-04-06
|Toluca
|Monterrey
|13
|2022-04-07
|Atlas
|Necaxa
|13
|2022-04-08
|Puebla
|UNAM
|13
|2022-04-08
|Mazatlán
|Cruz Azul
|13
|2022-04-09
|Atlético
|León
|13
|2022-04-09
|Monterrey
|Santos
|13
|2022-04-09
|Toluca
|Guadalajara
|13
|2022-04-09
|América
|FC Juárez
|13
|2022-04-10
|Querétaro
|UANL
|13
|2022-04-11
|Pachuca
|Tijuana
|14
|2022-04-14
|Atlas
|Mazatlán
|14
|2022-04-15
|Necaxa
|Atlético
|14
|2022-04-15
|Tijuana
|América
|14
|2022-04-15
|FC Juárez
|Pachuca
|14
|2022-04-16
|León
|Puebla
|14
|2022-04-16
|Santos
|Querétaro
|14
|2022-04-16
|UANL
|Toluca
|14
|2022-04-16
|Cruz Azul
|Guadalajara
|14
|2022-04-17
|UNAM
|Monterrey
|15
|2022-04-19
|Pachuca
|Puebla
|15
|2022-04-19
|Necaxa
|UANL
|15
|2022-04-19
|Guadalajara
|Tijuana
|15
|2022-04-19
|Toluca
|FC Juárez
|15
|2022-04-19
|Mazatlán
|Santos
|15
|2022-04-20
|Atlético
|UNAM
|15
|2022-04-20
|América
|León
|15
|2022-04-20
|Monterrey
|Atlas
|15
|2022-04-21
|Querétaro
|Cruz Azul
|16
|2022-04-22
|Puebla
|Necaxa
|16
|2022-04-22
|FC Juárez
|Mazatlán
|16
|2022-04-23
|Pachuca
|Monterrey
|16
|2022-04-23
|UANL
|América
|16
|2022-04-23
|Guadalajara
|UNAM
|16
|2022-04-24
|Toluca
|Atlas
|16
|2022-04-24
|Cruz Azul
|Atlético
|16
|2022-04-24
|Santos
|León
|16
|2022-04-24
|Tijuana
|Querétaro
|17
|2022-04-29
|Necaxa
|Guadalajara
|17
|2022-04-29
|Mazatlán
|Puebla
|17
|2022-04-30
|Querétaro
|FC Juárez
|17
|2022-04-30
|Atlas
|UANL
|17
|2022-04-30
|Monterrey
|Tijuana
|17
|2022-04-30
|América
|Cruz Azul
|17
|2022-05-01
|UNAM
|Pachuca
|17
|2022-05-01
|Atlético
|Santos
|17
|2022-05-01
|León
|Toluca
Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Format
There are no changes to the 2022 Clausura tournament format, all 18 teams will play the same system as last season. Everyone will fight to win each game to get 3 points and stay in the top 12 spots of the Liga MX table. The tournamente is divided into two phases:
Qualification phase or regular season: The 18 Liga MX teams play their respective games during 17 matchweeks to get three points for each victory or one point for each tie. In the previous Apertura tournament, America was the team with the most points in the regular season with a total of 35 points and a record of 10-5-2.
Final phase or Liguilla: This is the phase where the Playoffs begin after the regular season ends. Only 12 teams will have the right to play in this round called Liguilla, 8 teams (from the 5th to 8th spot in the table) play for the ‘Reclassification’ to get a spot in the quartersfinals against the top 4 seeded teams (best four record of the regular season table). Reclassification is only one leg game, the quarterfinals are two legs games with aggregate score to decide the winner, semifinals and finals are two legs as well.
Liga MX 2022 Schedule: Key Dates
One of the most important dates of the 2022 Clausura tournament, apart from the first game of the season, is the well-known ‘Clasico Nacional’ (National Classic) between Chivas de Guadalajara and America on March 12 at 10:00 PM (ET).
The other important dates for 2022 Clausara Tournament are:
‘Clasicos’ (Classics)
- 2022-04-30: America vs Cruz Azul for the ‘Clasico Joven’ (Young Clasicc)
- 2022-03-19: Tigres UANL vs Monterrey for the ‘Clasico Regio’ (Royal Classic)
- 2022-03-20: Atlas vs Guadalajara for the ‘Clasico Tapatio’ (Tapatio Classic)
- 2022-02-26: Pumas UNAM vs America for the ‘Clasico Capitalino’ (Metro Classic)
- 2022-03-17: Queretaro vs Atletico San Luis for the ‘Clasico del Centro’ (Centro Classic)
Season Top Dates
- Sunday, May 1, 2022, the regular season ends.
- Reclassification starts on May 7 and ends on May 8 of 2022.
- Quarterfinals starts on May 11 and ends on May 12 of 2022.
- Semifinals games starts on May 21 and ends on May 22.
- The two legs Final game starts on May 26 with the first game and ends in May 29 with the second leg game.