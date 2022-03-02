After a negative streak in Liga MX, Club America has decided to split from former Real Madrid's coach Santiago Solari. Then, las Aguilas will need to find soon a new manager and this could be its list of candidates.

Patience is not a resource found in abundance in the world's top teams, and Liga MX is no exception. Club America, the most winning team in Mexico, decided to dismiss coach Santiago Solari. The team is in second-to-last place in the table after six games played in the current tournament.

Honestly, the former Real Madrid coach's results with the Aguilas were not all bad: in 2021 the team broke its record for most points in a calendar year with 72 units. However, the Mexican League's competition system does not reward the team with the most points, so Solari was unable to deliver any titles to América.

"We offer to our fans a huge apology. Our team's performance on the ongoing tournament does not suit the greatness of our history, but, above all, what deserves and demands the biggest and most important fan base in Mexican soccer.", reads America's official announcement of Santiago Solari's dismissal shared on social media.

America's options to become its new coach

The Azulcremas' bench is not for just any coach. It requires strategic talent, but also the mettle to withstand the constant pressure from the media and the fans. That is why the profile for their new coach is limited to very few candidates.

Nicolás Larcamón. The Uruguayan is the current Liga MX sensation. This man was able to pull Puebla out of the abyss it was in, a team with a limited roster that he has taken to the Playoffs in the two tournaments he has coached, with great results, even reaching the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021. The obstacle to signing Larcamón would be la Franja's reluctance to let go of its most important asset today.

Jose Manuel de la Torre. An experienced coach with a thirst for revenge. Chepo has coached and won titles with big teams such as Chivas and Toluca. He was also in charge of the Mexico National Team with which he won the Golden Cup 2011 with a memorable comeback against the United States. De la Torre has already been in America, but as an assistant coach, so, he knows the institution and its demands.

Victor Manuel Vucetich. Called the King Midas for his regular tendency to make every team he manages a winner, he is one of the coaches with the most league titles won in the history of Liga MX. After a forgettable spell with America's bitterest rival, Guadalajara, Vuce is a valid option, however, he would have to be fought for, perhaps to the death, as Rayados de Monterrey are also looking for him after sacking Javier Aguirre.

Ricardo La Volpe. Given América's current predicament, it is not unreasonable to bet on the Bigotón's third stint with the Aguilas. La Volpe led the team to the runner-up spot in the 2016 Apertura, so the memories he left behind are not all bad. In addition, he boosted the club's two most recent gems from its Academy: Edson Alvarez and Diego Lainez, current players at Ajax and Real Betis, respectively.

Marcelo Bielsa. One of the most controversial coaches but with a great capacity to generate bonds, empathy with players and fans. El Loco may not boast many titles, but his teams never lack game structure or identity. The great advantage is that Bielsa already knows America, having coached them in the 90s, and is currently available after finishing his successful cycle with Leeds United.