In an early matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament, Chivas Guadalajara faces a tough test against Rayados Monterrey. Find out how and where to watch this match for free from the United States.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Liga MX match

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a party whose celebration has affected the world soccer calendar and Liga MX is no exception. So in an early match of matchday 16, Chivas Guadalajara faces Rayados Monterrey. You can enjoy this match for free if you are in the United States through Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Chivas had a real release from the pressure that was suffocating them in the Liga MX Apertura 2022. After 9 games played, they were finally able to get their first win and in what a way: a 4-0 thrashing in their visit to Necaxa.

For its part, Rayados Monterrey does not want to lose its good pace in Liga MX, as it is currently at the top of the standings. This is natural and not exceptional, as they have one of the best squads in Mexico and even in the entire American continent.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Date

Statistics show that in the 5 most recent Liga MX matches between Chivas and Rayados there has been parity: 2 wins for Guadalajara and 2 for Monterrey, plus a draw. Find out what the outcome of this story will be on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Akron Stadium.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Monterrey:

Chivas Guadalajara vs Rayados Monterrey, a matchday 16 duel of the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022 with a taste of danger for the home team due to the offensive power of the visitors. Tune in for free in the U.S. with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or watch it on UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, and UNIVERSO.