On matchday 11 of the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022, the clash between Chivas Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM will take place, a duel in which the visiting team is in serious danger. Find out in this story how and where to watch this match for free from the United States.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM is one of those matches that do not have the label of classics but still arouse unmatched passion among the players and their respective fans. This matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament can be enjoyed for free from the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

A clash of teams with totally dissimilar circumstances. On the one hand, the local team, Chivas, has regained its breath and its smile, as after 8 consecutive games without a win in Liga MX, it has won twice, against Necaxa and Monterrey. On the other side, Pumas UNAM is still lost and has 6 matches without a win; their last three ended in defeats.

Thus, Chivas faces this match with its mind set on extending its climb up the Liga MX standings. They have moved off the bottom of the standings and are now in eleventh place, a position that would allow them to qualify for the Playoffs. Meanwhile, Pumas is close to the basement and only a win can alleviate their acute malaise.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Will Dani Alves finally be able to enjoy his first win in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura MX Tournament with the Pumas jersey, or will Chivas extend their good momentum and go from disappointment to a serious contender? This question will be resolved on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chivas vs Pumas UNAM:

In the last five games played between them, Pumas has been unable to beat Chivas, who has won 3 times, for 2 draws. Enjoy this Liga MX match for free from the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial), or tune in with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC.