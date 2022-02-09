Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL will face each other for Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Guadalajara, before their match against Juarez, are 11th in the table. They started with a win against Mazatlan, but then lost to Pachuca and drew their third match with Queretaro (1-1). They need to be more consistent if they don’t want trouble to reach the playoffs at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL are fifth in the standings, with seven points so far. They have won their last two matches against Pumas UNAM (1-2) and against Mazatlan (4-3), in a hard-fought battle. Now, they’re looking for their third straight win.

Chivas vs Tigres: Date

Chivas and Tigres will meet each other on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. The last time they faced each other took place in October 2021, with Guadalajara winning 2-1 thanks to a double by André-Pierre Gignac.

Chivas vs Tigres: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Chivas vs Tigres

The match between Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL for Matchday 5 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, February 12, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.