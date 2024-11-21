NHL News: Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon shares honest thoughts on Alex Ovechkin's injury

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon expresses his thoughts on the absence of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, highlighting its impact on the NHL.

News of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s injury, the NHL leading scorer, has sent shockwaves through the hockey world, including among stars like Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon.

Alex Ovechkin suffered a lower-leg injury during a game against the Utah Hockey Club and is expected to miss several weeks of action. His absence is a significant loss for the Capitals and for hockey fans worldwide. With his charisma and relentless pursuit of record-breaking achievements, Ovechkin remains one of the league’s most beloved and admired players.

The injury has sparked a wave of solidarity across the NHL. Players from various teams, including Nathan MacKinnon, have expressed their admiration for the Capitals’ captain while lamenting his absence.

“When I was growing up, I was a big fan of him and Sid [Crosby], obviously, with the big rivalry,” said Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon, via NHL.com. “So, I definitely still feel like I’m a fan of him in a lot of ways and watching him dominate. He’s not just limping into this record; he was dominating, and he was going for a Rocket [Richard Trophy]. So, it [stinks] he’s out for a few weeks, but hopefully, he can get back quicker than they say and keep on chasing it. But it [stinks] we’re not playing him tomorrow night, for sure.”

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Capital One Arena on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Capitals look to keep pace without their Star

Despite the absence of their leader, the Washington Capitals face the challenge of maintaining their momentum and staying competitive in the race for the top spots in the Eastern Conference. The team boasts a talented and experienced roster, but Ovechkin’s absence will undoubtedly impact their offensive capabilities.

What’s next for the Capitals?

The Capitals’ next game is against the Colorado Avalanche, a matchup that had been highly anticipated for the showdown between Ovechkin and MacKinnon, two of the NHL’s biggest stars. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for another opportunity to see these two legends face off.