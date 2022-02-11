Chivas will face Tigre UANL this Saturday, February 12, in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Chivas and Tigres UANL will face each other this Saturday, February 12 at 6:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams looking to catch up with the leaders. Both have had an equal performance in this beginning of Liga MX: 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. They are the two teams with the highest number of points in the Reclassification zone (although Chivas are a little better placed since they have a goal difference of +4 compared to 0 for Tigres).

It will undoubtedly be a very attractive game since the team that obtains the victory could be placed in the direct qualification zone to the quarterfinals (obviously hoping that the leaders do not obtain good results). A tie would not help either of them to reach the quarterfinal zone, since they would reach 8 points, one less than Pachuca has (the last ones who would be entering).

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Akron Stadium, C.D. Guadalajara, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL have face each other in 51 opportunities in history. Chivas have a slight dominance in the statistics between both: they have obtained 18 victories against 15 of Tigres UANL. In addition, there were 18 draws. The last time they faced for the Liga MX was on October 31, with a 2-1 victory for Tigres.

How to watch or live stream Chivas vs Tigres UANL in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, February 12 at the Akron Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Chivas and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Chivas vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Tigres UANL are the favorite with +155 odds, while Chivas Guadalajara have +195. A tie would finish in a +205 payout.

DraftKings Chivas Guadalajara +155 Tie +205 Tigres UANL +195

*Odds via DraftKings