America will face Atlas this Saturday, January 22, in a game valid for the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

It will be the second game for the locals in this Liga MX. Although they will play for Matchday 3, it will be their second match for America since the one they were supposed to play for Matchday 2 against Mazatlan was postponed and will be played on February 16. In their opening game, they drew 1-1 against Puebla, so America will be looking for their first victory in this Liga MX.

In the case of Atlas, they began their journey in this tournament with a 1-1 draw against Puebla, and then in their second game they beat Atletico San Luis 1-0. With 4 points, the last champion is currently in the reclassification zone, so they need to add the three points to be able to be among the top 4 that go directly to the quarterfinals.

Club America vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexcio

Club America vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Club America vs Atlas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that America and Atlas will play for this Matchday 3 of Liga MX will be the 58th between the two in history. Until now, "Las Aguilas" widely dominate the statistics since of the 57 games played in all of history they have won 29 opportunities while the last champions did so in 17 opportunities and there were 11 draws.

How to watch or live stream Club America vs Atlas in the US

Club America vs Atlas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: America are the favorite with +100 odds, while Atlas have +300. A tie would finish in a +220 payout.

DraftKings America +100 Tie +220 Atlas +330

