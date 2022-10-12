Club America will host Puebla in the most attractive match of the second leg in Liga MX Apertura 2022 Quarterfinals. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Club America will face off against Puebla looking for a spot in the semifinals of Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The long awaited second leg in the Quarterfinals has finally arrived and here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch. The match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

Club America are the favorite to win the title after a remarkable regular season atop of the table with 38 points and that club record-breaking stretch of nine consecutive victories. At home, Fernando Ortiz's team was spectacular: 6 wins, 2 draws, no losses and a great differential of 20 goals scored and only 6 received.

During the last years, Puebla have been probably the most exciting team to see in Mexico and their penalty shootout win against Chivas in the first round of the playoffs is another example of that. Now, they have nothing to lose and could easily become the dark horse in the Liguilla. It's important to remember that Nicolas Larcamon's team has to win in the aggregate score considering Club America finished in a better spot in the table.

Club America vs Puebla: Date

Club America will clash against Puebla in the second leg of the Quarterfinals on Saturday, October 15 at 9:06 PM (ET) in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. No tiebreaker for away goals and there's an advantage for Club America as the best team in the table during the season. In case the aggregate score ends in a draw, the Aguilas go directly to the semifinals.

Club America vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:06 PM

CT: 8:06 PM

MT: 7:06 PM

PT: 6:06 PM

How to watch Club America vs Puebla in the US

Puebla will visit Club America in the second leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.