Club Brugge take on Atletico Madrid at Jan Breydelstadion in Brugge for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Jan Breydelstadion in Brugge. The home team is dominating the standings within the group even though they are underdogs. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Club Brugge are in top form after two perfect weeks winning against Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home and another victory against Porto 4-0 on the road. So far they are the only team in the group with two wins.

Atletico Madrid won their first group stage game against Porto 2-1 at home in what was a display of Simeone's boring and slow game strategy. But during the most recent game against Bayer Leverkusen the Spanish side couldn't do anything to stop the fast attack of the Germans and they lost the game 0-2.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 at Jan Breydelstadion in Brugge.

Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

