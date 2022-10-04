Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Jan Breydelstadion in Brugge. The home team is dominating the standings within the group even though they are underdogs. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Club Brugge are in top form after two perfect weeks winning against Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at home and another victory against Porto 4-0 on the road. So far they are the only team in the group with two wins.
Atletico Madrid won their first group stage game against Porto 2-1 at home in what was a display of Simeone's boring and slow game strategy. But during the most recent game against Bayer Leverkusen the Spanish side couldn't do anything to stop the fast attack of the Germans and they lost the game 0-2.
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 at Jan Breydelstadion in Brugge.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM October 5
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 5
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM October 5
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Iran: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 5
Norway: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM October 5
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN 4 Sur, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 7, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2
Ireland: BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5, IPLA
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX